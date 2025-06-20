Shocker: Caitlin Clark Leads The WNBA In All-Star Votes By A Wide Margin

The Indiana Fever guard is the only player with 500,000 or more All Star votes.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Caitlin Clark is the most popular player in the WNBA, and it’s not close.

Whether it’s her jerseys selling out or viewership numbers for her games being astronomically high, Clark has been nothing short of the main attraction for the WNBA since she arrived in the league in 2024.

Despite being the victim of racist hatred , she has found a way to stay positive and play at an elite level. After missing five games with an injury this season , she has returned to peak form, albeit with a bit of a hiccup on Thursday night .

Now, she’s looking to earn her second All-Star selection , and unless something crazy happens, she’ll do so by getting more support than any player in the league.

Here’s a list of the top five players in the league by number of votes they’ve received:

Breanna Stewart, (New York Liberty) - 367,819

A’ja Wilson, (Las Vegas Aces) - 394,600

Aliyah Boston, (Indiana Fever) - 446,961

Napheesa Collier , (Minnesota Lynx) - 484,758

And at number one, perhaps the least surprising suspect:

Caitlin Clark - 515,993

That’s right. Clark is currently leading the race to be an All-Star by 30,000-plus votes, and is the only one to have reached more than 500,000.

If you still have any doubt about who the most popular player in the league is, have no fear. Since Clark arrived in 2024, it's always been her, and will always be her until another talented, not woke player comes into the fold.

Until further notice, the WNBA belongs to Clark.