Caitlin Clark didn't make a single three-point shot against the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday.

Clark went 0-for-7 from deep, and the Indiana Fever's derelict offense in the second half cost the team a sizable lead, allowing the surging Valkyries to win, 88-77.

This game was just the third contest of Clark's NCAA or WNBA career in which she didn’t record a three-pointer.

As far as theatrics go, nothing was going to usurp Tuesday's heated clash between the Fever and Connecticut Sun. Though for the opposing team, roaring back to beat the Face of the League and the Fever was their highlight of the season.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Valkyries surged with an 11-2 run to go up by three. Chase Center went crazy as the Valkyries started getting hot from deep, which is typically C.C.'s strong suit as a three-ball threat.

Clark was draining three-pointers in the pre-game, shouting "Curry" as a guest in Golden State.

After tip-off, Clark couldn't buy a three. She finished with 11 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Clark couldn't get the job done, but another team from Indy managed to win one for the state on Thursday.

