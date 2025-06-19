Pacers Push Thunder To A Game 7, And All Of America Should Back Indy

Just when fans thought they were done and out, the underdog Indiana Pacers clawed their way back in.

The NBA Finals will go to seven games as the Pacers survived an elimination game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday, raining on the OKC Thunder's parade with a 108-91 win.

The Finals series is tied, 3-3, with the series shifting back to Oklahoma City.

Should the Pacers win on Sunday and claim the Larry O'Brien trophy, it'll be one of the more memorable Finals wins in recent history.

Audiences may not be as invested in this matchup, but the storyline of a Cinderella Pacers team derailing the Thunder's exceptional year (with a 68-14 regular season record) sets up Game 7 to have historic stakes.

The Pacers' bench delivered in the do-or-die Game 6, with guys like Obi Toppin and T.J. McConnell contributing 32 points combined.

Tyrese Haliburton (14 points) also looks to pull off the mic drop after being voted the NBA's most overrated All-Star. Pascal Siakam, another understated star for the Pacers, led Indy with surging energy and a modest 16 points.

The truth is, gritty teams like the 2025 Pacers are a rare breed.

With reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and as the West's top seed, Oklahoma City is expected to hold an added gear to close out a team like the Pacers. The MVP scored 21 points and the Thunder's No. 2 man, Jaylin Williams, followed up his Game 5 40-pointer with just 16 points in Game 6.

Sunday is the moment for the Pacers to seize their destiny.

