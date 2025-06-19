Former Iowa Coach Lisa Bluder Addresses Physical Play Targeting WNBA Star Caitlin Clark

Bluder called for the WNBA to add tighter officiating to protect players and boost the game’s appeal.

Caitlin Clark got roughed up in Tuesday's clash with the Connecticut Sun, spurring her former Iowa coach, Lisa Bluder, to slam the WNBA for its weak stance on player punishments. Clark took questionable hits, including an eye-poke from Sun guard Jacy Sheldon and a shove to the ground by Marina Mabrey.

Bluder doesn't believe the contact was intentional but admits the WNBA has been lax on hard fouls.

WATCH: Fever Star Caitlin Clark Gets Dropped By Sun's Marina Mabrey In Physical Clash

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Bluder tackled the rough play Clark faced against the Sun.

"It's a part of the WNBA. It's a part of the rules right now, and if we want that to change, I think we have to change the way the game is called," the longtime Hawkeyes coach said.

READ: Chris Evert Slams WNBA Over Caitlin Clark’s Rough Treatment in Marina Mabrey Clash

After the win over Connecticut, Clark drew support from fans and big names, including tennis legend Chris Evert, who urged the WNBA to better protect Clark, a major ratings draw.

Bluder, who coached Clark at the University of Iowa from 2020 to 2024, oversaw the Hawkeyes' unprecedented rise with Clark on the roster.

To curb the cheap physicality, Bluder called for the WNBA to add tighter officiating to protect players and boost the game’s appeal.

"I think there needs to be more freedom of movement in our game," she said. "Which means, yes, calling more fouls, which people don't like, but people will adjust. The players will adjust."

She stressed the impact of stricter enforcement: "If we start calling more fouls and emphasize the rules, the players will adjust … "

Bluder added, "I think that's the only way to change the behavior. And I think what's gonna happen is more people are gonna enjoy the game."

Clark has averaged 21.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game in 2025. Her popularity has boosted WNBA ratings, with Fever games drawing roughly 1.18 million viewers, nearly triple the number for non-Fever games, and boosting road ticket prices by 140 percent.

Has the WNBA done a poor job of protecting Caitlin Clark?

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela