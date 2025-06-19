Chris Evert Slams WNBA Over Caitlin Clark’s Rough Treatment in Marina Mabrey Clash

Debate rages over whether the WNBA is failing to protect Caitlin Clark, as Connecticut Sun players faced no punishment for taking swipes at the Indiana Fever guard.

Reactions to the excessive contact Clark endured on Tuesday have critics questioning whether the league genuinely cares about safeguarding its biggest star, while jealous opponents push her around.

WATCH: Fever Star Caitlin Clark Gets Dropped By Sun's Marina Mabrey In Physical Clash

Other players are stepping up to emulate this year’s version of DiJonai Carrington or Chennedy Carter, targeting Clark with aggressive play on the court.

Tennis legend Chris Evert called out the hostility, pointing to venomous jabs at Clark, including a poke in the eye by Sun player Jacy Sheldon, a known rival, and a hard shove by Marina Mabrey.

"When will these ladies realize, accept, and appreciate @CaitlinClark22 is the best thing that ever happened to women's basketball. This is a bad look for the sport and what's happened to sportsmanship?" Evert wrote on X.

The hard truth is that Clark fuels the WNBA’s newfound popularity.

Evert’s support for Clark echoed USA Today columnist Christine Brennan’s criticisms of the WNBA’s handling of the situation.

Brennen posted, "The WNBA continues to fail to meet the moment. Terrible decision to allow Marina Mabrey to stay in the game. People are watching as never before. And this is what they see?"

During the game, broadcasters labeled Mabrey’s actions as an ejection-worthy offense for charging in and knocking Clark down.

Clark had been chirping with Sheldon throughout the game, and their feud peaked when Sheldon poked Clark in the eye in the third quarter, sparking a scrum that Mabrey escalated with her "tackle."

"Oh Marina Mabrey is going to be ejected," Fever announcer Pat Boylan said during her play-by-play. "If the officials saw that, then Marina Mabrey is going to be ejected... Mabrey's day is almost assuredly going to be done."

Indiana dominated, winning 88-71, with Fever enforcer Sophie Cunningham responding to the rough play in the closing moments by pulling wrestling-style moves on Sheldon.

While Sun players treated Clark like a rag doll, OutKick’s Dan Dakich argued that Clark exaggerated much of the contact, calling it soft for any player.

"Referees are under no obligation to step in and protect Clark. Clark flopped," Dakich said. "Mabrey did what good teammates do. Gave [Clark] a little shot. Should Mabrey have been thrown out? I don’t know… The truth of the matter is Clark flopped… her ass off. Technical foul on Mabrey… no ejection, good."

