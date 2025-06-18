Dan Dakich Unloads On WNBA Superstar Caitlin Clark, Calls Her A 'Flopper'

During Tuesday night's WNBA game between the Connecticut Sun and Indiana Fever, superstar Caitlin Clark took a shot to the face from Sun guard Jacy Sheldon. Following the hit to her eye, Clark threw a little shove toward Sheldon, which led Sun teammate Marina Mabrey to step in and body check Clark.

Clark flew to the floor and a skirmish between the two teams followed. Referees assessed technical fouls on Clark, Mabrey and Tina Charles, as well as a flagrant foul on Sheldon. Many people felt Mabrey should have been ejected for the shot on Clark.

However, OutKick's Dan Dakich wasn't one of those people. In fact, Dakich argued that Caitlin Clark exaggerated the hit and accused her of "flopping" to draw an extra penalty on Mabrey.

"Referees are under no obligation to step in and protect Clark. Clark flopped," Dakich said. "Mabrey did what good teammates do. Gave [Clark] a little shot. Should Mabrey have been thrown out? I don't know… The truth of the matter is Clark flopped… her ass off. Technical foul on Mabrey… no ejection, good."

Dakich, who played basketball at Indiana, used his own experience to highlight his point.

"[If] I'm out there playing [and] I'm guarding her ass, why do I care about record viewership? I'm competing," Dakich said. "That's what I thought this young lady Sheldon was doing. I did. I thought Sheldon was competing her ass off. I thought she was guarding hard."

While Dakich acknowledged that officiating in the WNBA is awful, in general, he argued that, in this case, the referees got the call right.

"Referees suck in the WNBA; they're DEI hires and they're awful. But one thing that they did understand was [that] Caitlin Clark is a flopper," Dakich said. "I thought they handled it absolutely perfectly."

In addition to criticizing Clark for flopping, Dakich also called out the second-year WNBA superstar for starting drama on the court only to quickly remove herself from any potential altercations.

"I thought Clark did what Clark does: flop, instigate, then run away. That's what she does," Dakich said. "People can get mad about it, and I know she's the holy grail for everything, including our show, but I gotta tell you, that's what she does."

Dan Dakich has a point about Caitlin Clark

Clark is notorious for flopping and complaining to referees. She's always looking to draw every foul. Now, that's not entirely her fault. That's the culture of American basketball. Take a look at any NBA game, and you'll see giant men flying all over the court when they get hit.

LeBron James, the biggest star in the NBA, is arguably the biggest flopper in the league. Clark grew up watching James flop and be rewarded for it. Why wouldn't she imitate that behavior?

The real problem lies with current basketball culture. It's becoming too much like soccer, a sport that American sports fans have widely rejected en masse for years, partly because of the acting that the players do anytime they receive the slightest contact.

For all the talk about the NBA's decline being because of left-wing politics, not enough is made about how the product has suffered from poor officiating, players flopping all over the court, and a general lack of defensive effort – probably due in part to getting a foul called on them for minor contact.

The WNBA appears to be headed down a similar path, although not ejecting Mabrey might signal that the league is going to tolerate a little bit more physical play than the NBA ever would.