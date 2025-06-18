Caitlin Clark Cheap Shot Sparks Mass Outrage On Social Media: REACTIONS

People are upset after Caitlin Clark suffered multiple shots against the Sun in a blowout win.

Social media is on fire after Caitlin Clark suffered multiple cheap shots during a Tuesday night win.

The Indiana Fever crushed the Connecticut Sun 88-71, and Clark finished the game with 20 points and six assists. However, it's not her statline that is generating attention.

Clark took a shot to the face from Sun guard Jacy Sheldon, and that's when all hell broke loose. Sun guard Marina Mabrey rocked the WNBA star during a scuffle following the face shot.

You can watch the situation and chaos, which led to multiple technical fouls being handed out, unfold in the video below.

Social media reacts to Caitlin Clark cheap shot.

While the initial face shot to Clark was probably an accident, the ensuing shot dropping her to the floor most certainly was not. Mabrey should have been ejected immediately, but instead simply received a technical foul.

Social media was definitely not impressed by what unfolded in front of fans Tuesday night.

Basketball plays are going to happen. It's the nature of the sport. Players are going to get roughed up a bit from time to time. While it's not hockey or football, basketball is still a physical sport.

However, there is a *HUGE* difference between a basketball play, and a cheap shot that rocks Caitlin Clark to the ground.

Mabrey's conduct was 100% intentional, and 100% unacceptable. Fortunately, Sophie Cunningham stepped up and got some revenge.

It's absolutely crazy that this keeps happening to the most famous player in the league. Caitlin Clark elevated the WNBA to unprecedented heights.

Her reward? Constantly having to deal with this garbage.

What do you think about what unfolded Tuesday night? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.