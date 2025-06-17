WATCH: Caitlin Clark Sent To Floor By Sun's Marina Mabrey In Physical Clash

Caitlin Clark keeps taking physical contact and the league doesn't seem worried about protecting her.

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was on the end of a hard shove in Tuesday’s home game against the Connecticut Sun. It was a wild sequence that was further proof of a target on Clark's back.

Clark got tangled up with Sun guard Jacy Sheldon, and when the two started bickering, Sun teammate Marina Mabrey jumped in and forcefully shoved Clark (after she got swiped in the teeth), sending the face of the WNBA crashing onto the court.

"Every WNBA player appears to hate Caitlin Clark," OutKick founder Clay Travis said, reacting to the play.

Most people would also be mad if they were in Sheldon’s shoes, playing in the shadow of the WNBA’s first bona fide bankable star.

And with the crown on Clark’s head comes the extra contact.

Clark not only got a hand to the face during the sequence, but she also hit the ground, and both sides clashed in a heated exchange that resulted in fouls being assessed.

Mabrey was lucky to not get the boot — receiving just a technical, alongside teammate Tina Charles. Sheldon received a flagrant foul for swiping at Clark.

Clark also received a tech, in addition to the pummeling.

Tuesday’s game was physical throughout as Caitlin and Sheldon exchanged shoves on multiple occasions, and with Mabrey’s charge at Clark.

Reactions on social media lambasted Mabrey for the hard contact, and many saw it as a symptom of jealousy coming from Clark’s opponent.

Barstool owner Dave Portnoy tweeted strong words at Mabrey and criticized the WNBA for not protecting Clark.

"Imagine not kicking Marina Mabrey out after she assaults the face of the league?" Portnoy posted on X. "Just a common tech? Sick league @WNBA. Also shouldn’t have been a tech on Caitlin since that girl got in her face after gouging her eyes."

He followed it up: "Marina Mabrey is a jealous loser punk. Asks to be traded on every single team she’s on until she’s on worst team in the league and completely irrelevant unless she’s cheap shorting [sic] Caitlin. Go play in rec league where nobody gives a sh*t about you."

Indiana beat Connecticut, 88-71. Jacy Sheldon was ejected in the final moments of the game after brawling with another Fever player, Sophie Cunningham.

