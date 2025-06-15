Brittney Griner Says She 'Can't Remember' What She Said In Viral Clip After Fouling Out Against Fever

Atlanta Dream forward remembers plenty of details about the foul, but not what came after

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Over three weeks ago, Atlanta Dream forward Brittney Griner fouled out of a game against the Indiana Fever and then was caught on camera saying something that many people believe was "f***ing white girl." Of course, since then, not one "reporter" or "journalist" has simply asked what she said.

Well, after being blackballed by several WNBA teams, the Washington Mystics finally relented and granted OutKick a media credential for Sunday's game against Griner and the Dream. Before the game, Griner met with the media.

The Dream PR rep immediately went to me for the first question, seemingly knowing exactly what was coming next and being well-prepared for it. I was the only reporter who the PR rep mentioned by name to ask a question.

I asked Griner what she said. She talked about "being mad" and discussed in-depth the foul that she committed that sent her to the bench. However, she did not answer the question.

"But what did you say?" I followed up.

"I really can't remember what I said, honestly," Griner responded.

I offered to show her the video of the now-viral clip and asked if that might help her remember.

"No, that wouldn't help," she shot back.

There was a debate about what Griner said during that moment, with many believing she said "f***ing white girl," and others asserting that she said "f***ing whack call." If she did say the latter and not the former, why not just look at the video and say that's what she said? It's still unclear exactly what Griner said at that moment, but by again refusing to address it, it only furthers the speculation that it wasn't something she would want people to know she said.

It's also interesting that Griner remembers everything else about that moment three weeks ago. She knows she was mad about fouling out. She remembers who she fouled and how she fouled her. But when it comes to what she said less than one minute after that, she draws a blank.

Another interesting thing that I noticed coming into CareFirst Arena for the game was the number of "No Space for Hate" signs posted in and around the arena. I was greeted by one right outside the entry door, and then greeted by a second one as soon as I walked through the door.

Yet, it doesn't appear that the WNBA even looked into what Griner said at that moment. OutKick sent several requests for comment to the league, asking why it chose not to treat Griner's comments – whatever was said – with the same level of seriousness as previous incidents in which its black players were allegedly targets of racism.

One would think that if the league conducted an investigation, Griner would know exactly what she said. Since she doesn't, it's likely that the league never even spoke to her about it.

That's a wild contradiction given that the league launched a full-scale investigation into alleged racist behavior by Indiana Fever fans towards Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese. It turns out, that never happened. But did Griner make a racist remark?

We don't know because, apparently, she can't remember.