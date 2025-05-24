Brittney Griner Appears To Call Caitlin Clark Some Disgusting Things, And The WNBA Will Investigate, Right?

Brittney Griner, who Joe Biden acquired two years ago in maybe the most lopsided trade of all time, was caught on camera saying what appeared to be some not very nice things about ‘white girl’ Caitlin Clark during her little WNBA game last night.

Shame on you, Brittney! Oh well. What else do you expect from an America-hating WNBA player? Honestly, I'm surprised this doesn't happen more often in that insufferable league.

Although, to be fair, they do all openly try to murder Caitlin, so I guess it sort of does.

Anyway, back to Brittney! This chick is just the worst. She hates America, and then cost this country the Merchant of Death because Joe Biden doesn't know how to properly work a trade.

On top of all that, she now appears to be calling out Caitlin Clark and all the ‘trash f--king white girls’ in the WNBA.

To be fair, this little tantrum you're about to watch could've been aimed at the ref who called the fifth – and final – foul on Brittney. We don't know. There is no shortage of trashy white girls out there, you know. At least from what the WNBA ladies tell me.

Anyway, take a look and decide for yourselves. This is what happens when the competitive juices start to flow, I reckon.

Imagine if the shoe were on the other foot

Hilarious. I'm sure the WNBA will report back ASAP, Bobby!

Look, I honestly don't care about this. I'm certainly not going to get offended by something Brittney Griner – or any insufferable WNBA player – says. It's the heat of battle, so it's probably not a huge deal.

I also don't know for sure what Brittney Griner said here. I'm not a lip-reader. It certainly looks like that, but I assume there's plenty of room here for plausible deniability.

So, this will almost certainly be a nothingburger of a story beyond the fact that it's funny to imagine what would happen if the tables were turned.

What if Caitlin Clark was caught saying ‘trashy f--king black girls' when referring to Brittney Griner? Just imagine the outrage. For one second, just picture it. Close your eyes, and really think about it.

It would be all the virtue-signaling sports shows talked about FOR WEEKS. First Take would hold a moment of silence. Emmanuel Acho would post one of his dumb Twitter videos where he acts like he's God. Stephen A. would immediately say he's running for president in 2028 to combat racism.

Rachel Maddow would faint on her own show. Jemele Hill would be calling for the death penalty. The witches over on The View would blame Donald Trump, of course.

Around the Horn would … well, never mind. They're gone now. Too bad!

Anyway, it's a funny thought. None of that will happen here, though. Brittney Griner is untouchable, so she'll get a pass.

And that's fine. She probably should. Again, it's the heat of battle, so caring what an athlete appears to say when he or she is in the thick of it seems silly.

But, none of it would be funny had the role been reversed. This would be a VERY serious discussion.

Don't forget that.