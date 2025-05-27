WNBA Concludes Allegations Of Racism From Fever Fans Towards Angel Reese Were 'Not Substantiated'

It took a ten-day investigation, but the WNBA concluded its review into allegations that Indiana Fever fans hurled racially-charged insults towards Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese during a recent game and says the claims are "not substantiated."

The WNBA released a statement disclosing its findings, or lack thereof: "Based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated it."

The Fever also released a similar statement: "We appreciate the swift and thorough process undertaken by the WNBA to investigate these allegations, which were not substantiated."

Swift is an interesting choice of words since it took more than a week to investigate claims that were dubious, at best, from the beginning. The allegations appeared to revolve around Fever fans allegedly making "monkey noises" toward Reese during the May 17 game, specifically when Reese was shooting free throws after a flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark.

But there never seemed to be any evidence to support such a claim, other than people on the Internet saying they heard these noises through their TVs somehow.

Surely, ESPN must now issue an apology, right? Several of the commentators on the four-letter network went on lengthy diatribes about racism towards WNBA players despite having no evidence that anything had occurred. Now that the league says nothing has happened, Stephen A. Smith and Monica McNutt will open First Take on Wednesday with a mea culpa, surely. Yeah, right.

Additionally, it's fascinating that the league immediately jumped into action to denounce hate and launch an investigation when they had very little reason to do so. Yet, Brittney Griner was seen on video dropping the "f-word" after fouling out of a recent game. She also might have said "f***ing white girls." Although there is a debate around what Griner actually said, as some believe she said "f***ing whack call."

The problem is that the WNBA has already set the precedent of how little is needed for an investigation, so why isn't there an investigation into what Griner said? There's certainly more evidence that Griner hurled a racial slur than evidence that Indiana Fever fans did so. Yet, the league launched into immediate action when there was even a tiny chance that a black player experienced racism.

When it comes, potentially, to a white referee or a white player experiencing the same thing, the WNBA apparently has no desire to look into it. OutKick has asked the WNBA several times if they plan to investigate the Griner incident, but they have not responded.

That hypocrisy and double-standard is a major problem facing the WNBA, especially since its biggest superstar is white. That shouldn't matter, but it does, because the WNBA and its players made it matter.