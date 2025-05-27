WNBA Should Investigate Brittney Griner Seemingly Uttering Profanities About White Girls⎪Bobby Burack

Both Griner and the league have refused to acknowledge the vulgar outburst.

The WNBA began the season by launching a "No Space for Hate" initiative, claiming it would have zero tolerance for concepts like racism and bigotry this year.

Thus, the league is currently investigating a dubious claim from a social media user that they heard a Fever fan make "monkey noises" at Sky forward Angel Reese earlier this month. However, the WNBA continues to show that it does not treat all cases of racism or alleged racism with the same level of concern.

Last week, Dream center Brittney Griner was shown on the broadcast uttering profanities after her sixth foul against the Fever. As the clip trended, most observers read her lips as saying, "Trash, f*cking white girl" in the direction of either Caitlin Clark and/or the white ref.

If you watch the video closely, it's hard to dispute that those were Griner's exact words:

Of course, the likes of Jemele Hill and other sympathizers of overt anti-white racism claim otherwise. Hill claimed Griner simply said "f*cking whack call" and then took personal shots at Riley Gaines.

"I get that your whole personality is caught up in stuff like this, so you don’t care about spreading misinformation. 1) the foul call made on her had nothing to do with Caitlin Clark. It was because she fouled Natasha Howard. 2) She clearly says "trash" and "f*cking WACK CALL" But carry on with your grifting ass," Hill said to Gaines on X.

While Hill's efforts are admirable, Griner clearly ends her rant with the word "girl." "Call" isn't even a plausible interpretation.

Take a look:

Further, Griner's comments come just days after Angel Reese similarly shared a clip on TikTok, mocking Clark as a scared little "white girl running from that fade." The post implied that Clark was afraid to engage in a physical confrontation with black women like Reese on the basketball court.

And yet, the WNBA is silent.

OutKick has sent more than four requests for comment to the league about Reese's post and Griner's comments. We also asked Griner's management team for clarification regarding her remarks on the bench.

We will update this story if any of the parties provide a response.

What's more, the WNBA media has no interest in holding Griner accountable.

Notice that none of the usual suspects, purporting to fight racism, are demanding answers. Where are Elle Duncan, Monica McNutt, and Mina Kimes?

On Saturday, an entire day after the clip garnered millions of views, not a single reporter asked her about the video.

Instead, Griner chased down a referee during a sideline interview, telling him to "be f*cking better."

Despite all the mental gymnastics the players and media perform, the WNBA has a racism problem. It's just not one, as the narrative goes, rooted in white supremacy or great white hope-ism.

For well over a year, black WNBA athletes have shown a vivid disdain and hostility toward white women. It all appears based on the false premise that Clark is more popular than them because she is white.

So, forget an investigation, the WNBA community will likely embrace Griner more for seemingly calling white women "trash."

In fact, many of the original defenders of Griner last week – realizing they can no longer claim she uttered "whack call" — have since pivoted to the argument that "white girl" isn't racist and Griner was just heated.

Oh, and that Riley Gaines, Clay Travis, and I are the bad guys.

Let's stay on topic, please.

In actuality, the WNBA does have "space for hate" – so long as those spewing the hate have the right skin color and their targets have the wrong.