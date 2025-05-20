Angel Reese Shares TikTok Video Belittling Caitlin Clark As Scared 'White Girl'

For two years, the usual suspects in the media have sworn Angel Reese doesn't have a personal disdain for Caitlin Clark and is unbothered by the racial dynamics of their one-sided rivalry.

To name names, they are: Ryan Clark, Jemele Hill, Chiney Ogwumike, Dennis David Jr., Moncia McNutt, Elle Duncan, Kelsey Nelson, and any panelist on the soon-to-be-canceled "Around the Horn."

In case any member of that group needed even more evidence to the contrary of their silly narrative, perhaps Reese's latest post on TikTok could provide that.

On Tuesday, Reese shared a post to her millions of followers on TikTok mocking Clark as a scared little "white girl" afraid to fight her. "White girl running away from the fade," the caption read above a photo of Clark walking away from a deranged and angry Angel Reese.

Imagine an athlete in any other sport belittling their opponent online because of their race and not wanting to engage in a physical altercation. Angel Reese is unhinged. She hates Caitlin Clark because of her success, popularity, and skin color.

She would not have shared that TikTok video otherwise.

Again, most of us didn't need to see Reese's latest social media activity to know that. Reese has made it clear for two years how she feels about Clark. In fact, Reese's deranged reaction to Clark fouling her on Saturday is why the two are in the news this week. Not the foul itself.

Watch again:

What's more, Ryan Clark and many others owe Robert Griffin III an apology.

Clark suggested Griffin isn't qualified to talk about black women because he married a white woman. In reality, Griffin must be quite qualified because what he said about Reese was correct: she "hates" Clark.

Still, don't expect any of the usual suspects to retract or even criticize Reese. Look for them to either ignore Reese's racist post about Clark or defend it as "part of the sport."

To quote one of ESPN's most racially obsessed commentators, Moncia McNutt, "If this were the other way around, oh Lord."