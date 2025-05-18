WNBA Investigating Alleged Racial Insults Directed At Angel Reese By Indiana Fever Fans

The WNBA says it is investigating Indiana Fever fans for allegedly hurling racial slurs during Saturday's game against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

"The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms — they have no place in our league or in society," the league said in a statement. "We are aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter."

The WNBA Players' Association also released a statement: "Such behavior is unacceptable in our sport. Under the WNBA’s ‘No Space for Hate’ policy, we trust the league to thoroughly investigate and take swift, appropriate action to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all."

The allegations appear to revolve around Fever fans allegedly making "monkey noises" toward Reese during Saturday's game, specifically when Reese was shooting free throws after a technical foul on Caitlin Clark.

However, there are many people questioning whether the noise was actually coming from the PA system and wasn't monkey noise at all.

Fans are clearly heard booing Reese as she attempted the free throws, which is to be expected from the home crowd.

Whether or not those are the actual moments being investigated by the WNBA is unclear, since their statement didn't specify. However, those appear to be the most likely moments for something to have occurred.

During the game, tempers flared between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky when Caitlin Clark purposefully fouled Angel Reese to stop Reese from having a wide-open look at the basket.

Reese flopped to the floor and then went after Clark. Referees reviewed the play and assessed a flagrant foul on Clark, which didn't appear to fit the crime in that situation.

The Fever beat the Sky, 93-58, and Clark recorded a triple-double. Reese scored 12 points and had 17 rebounds. Chicago will host the next matchup between the two teams June 17.