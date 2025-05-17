Caitlin Clark Called For Flagrant Foul On Angel Reese As Tempers Flare In Fever Blowout

The opening game of the WNBA season between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever was looking like business as usual until the middle of the third quarter.

That's when Caitlin Clark committed what looked like a common foul on Angel Reese to prevent a wide-open layup.

Clark gave Reese a little extra shove, Reese sold it beautifully, and then chaos ensued.

And then, of course, Reese started her typical friendly conversation with her best buddy Caitlin the only way she knows how.

The announcers, for their part, were foaming at the mouth for the refs to upgrade the common foul to a flagrant, to which the stripes obliged after heading to the scorers' table for review.

Things were relatively quiet heading into the second half prior to "the shove heard 'round the world."

Clark was starting to heat up on the court, showing off dazzling passes and knocking down some of her patented stepback shots, while Reese was a rebounding machine, albeit with some shooting woes.

Clark was interviewed by ESPN's Holly Rowe at the end of the third quarter and called it "a simple take foul," denying anything malicious.

To her credit, the Fever star immediately walked away from the situation before things could get too far out of hand.

It's as if Reese saw an opportunity to insert herself back into the conversation of this budding rivalry after the first two and a half quarters of the 2025 opener went to Clark and the Fever.

Reese knows how to play the villain beautifully.

The flop on the aforementioned foul was sold to perfection, some may say it was even LeBron-esque.

This is only the opening game one of the WNBA season for the Fever and Sky. Who knows how things will escalate by the end of the year and beyond. The Fever ended up dominating 93-58 behind Caitlin Clark's triple-double.

Buckle up, folks. The madness has only just begun.