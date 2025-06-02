WNBA Still Silent On Brittney Griner's Apparent 'Trash F-ing White Girl' Comment

It has been over a week since Brittney Griner appeared to utter "trash fucking white girl" from the bench after she fouled out of a matchup against the Indiana Fever.

Despite the clip trending on social media for nearly 36 hours, the WNBA has refused to provide a comment, let alone launch an investigation. If that sounds dramatic, understand that the league launched a "no space for hate" campaign before the start of the season, declaring zero tolerance for racism.

So much so, the WNBA spent nearly two weeks investigating a dubious claim from a social media user that Fever fans chanted racist remarks toward Angel Reese. The investigation found no evidence of such.

OutKick sent several requests for comment to the league, asking why it chose not to treat Griner's comments with the same level of seriousness as previous incidents in which its black players were allegedly targets of racism.

Crickets.

Because some Griner defenders maintain she didn't actually say "white girl," we contacted her management team to clarify. We also asked whether Griner's comments were aimed at Caitlin Clark or the white referee.

Again, crickets.

You'd think if Griner actually just whispered "wack call," as Jemele Hill claims in her criticism of OutKick, Griner's management team, teammates, or team would simply say so.

Plus, if you watch closely, there is virtually no chance she said anything but "white girl."

See for yourself:

For the record, not a single credentialed WNBA reporter has asked Griner about her comments, despite having access to do so. Go figure.

So, let's do what so few people in the media are willing to do: speak honestly about racism in the WNBA.

The WNBA has a racism problem because of how some of its black players feel about white women. Most specifically, their feelings toward Caitlin Clark reek of jealousy, bitterness, and, well, racism.

And yet, the players and commentators have fabricated this faux narrative in which the black women – the ones spewing the racism – are the victims.

Got all that?

Notably, while the WNBA was investigating a second race hoax involving Angel Reese, she shared a clip on TikTok mocking Caitlin Clark as a little "white girl" afraid to fight her.

The WNBA had no comment on Reese's racially charged social media post, either.

If you hadn't noticed, the WNBA has "space for hate" – just so long as the hate is aimed at white women.

For more on this topic, here is our column from last week on how the WNBA drama is emblematic of a broader fear to discuss race honestly in America. It's bigger than basketball.