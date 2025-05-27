Riley Gaines Responds To Jemele Hill's Personal Shots In Defense Of Brittney Griner

Former ESPN host Jemele Hill chimed in on Friday night after a video of Brittney Griner appearing to uttering "trash, fucking white girl" surfaced online from the night before.

Hill claims Griner was instead shouting, "fucking wack call." Hill then took several personal shots at Riley Gaines for sharing the clip of Griner.

"I get that your whole personality is caught up in stuff like this, so you don’t care about spreading misinformation. 1) the foul call made on her had nothing to do with Caitlin Clark. It was because she fouled Natasha Howard. 2) She clearly says "trash" and "fucking WACK CALL" But carry on with your grifting ass," Hill posted.

The clip of Griner has trended on social media for nearly 96 hours. OutKick sent several requests for comment to the WNBA and Griner's management team. We asked them to clarify what she said and toward whom her comments were directed.

Unfortunately, neither party responded. And, thus far, no one on the bench has come to Griner's defense. The reporters at Griner's game on Saturday asked her several questions, none of which focused on the clip.

Nonetheless, the "wack call" argument is nonsensical. Look at Griner's lips in the clip below. Her last word is almost certainly "girl." The word "call" is hardly even plausible.

Still, it was a nice try by Jemele.

As for her personal criticism of Gaines, Riley responded on Monday's episode of the "Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show."

"I say bring it on," Gaines said about Hill to Clay. "There's lots of things that bother me and scare me, but Jemele Hill and her professional race baiting isn't one of them."

Elsewhere, Keith Olbermann called the author of this article a "lying MAGA Disease addled child."

Oh.

Former Barstool commentator Will Compton, who is still trying to atone for his interview with Trump last November, also applied for a seat at the cool kids' table in sports media by defending Griner and criticizing Clay Travis and Jason Whitlock.

We can address all that later. But, for now, let's stay on topic.

Last week, Angel Reese uploaded a TikTok video mocking "white girl" Caitlin Clark for being afraid to fight her physically. Days later, Brittney Griner appeared to mock another woman for her white skin color.

For a league that claims to have a "zero tolerance for racism," the WNBA sure seems to have a tolerance for racism against those damn white girls.

WNBA Should Investigate Brittney Griner Seemingly Uttering Profanities About White Girls⎪Bobby Burack