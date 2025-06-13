WNBA Reverses Course, Grants OutKick Media Credential For Mystics-Dream

After several WNBA teams denied OutKick media credentials for their games, the Washington Mystics relented and granted us access to cover their matchup on Sunday afternoon against Brittney Griner and the Atlanta Dream.

As we previously reported, OutKick requested a media credential for the Atlanta Dream game in Los Angeles against the Sparks on May 27. The Sparks denied our request. OutKick requested a media credential for the Atlanta Dream game in Connecticut against the Sun on Friday night. The Sun denied our request.

We attempted to request a credential for Sunday's Washington Mystics game against the Atlanta Dream, but several emails went completely ignored. As did several emails to the WNBA league office. However, a WNBA spokesperson reached out to OutKick on Thursday night and provided this statement:

"WNBA teams make independent decisions regarding who they credential to cover regular-season games. As a general matter, the WNBA league office approves credential requests from media for league events that comply with our timing, policies and procedures."

Then, on Friday night, OutKick received an email from a Washington Mystics executive saying that we were approved for a media credential for Sunday's game. The email seemingly came out of nowhere, as we had tried to reach the Mystics' PR department several times, for over a week, and heard nothing.

Perhaps our reporting of the apparent blackballing caused the league to rethink its stance on denying a major media organization from covering its games simply to shield its players from tough questions.

Remember that it's been three weeks since Atlanta Dream forward Brittney Griner fouled out of a game against the Indiana Fever and then was seen on camera shouting something that has been interpreted multiple ways. Some people believe, based on reading her lips, that she said "f***ing white girl," while others believe she said "f***ing whack call." While no one is certain exactly what she said, it remains true that there's an easy way to find out: ask Griner.

So far, not one media member has asked the question. But now that OutKick has been granted permission to attend Sunday's game, we will do our best to do what no other "reporter" or "journalist" has dared to do. And that's asking Brittany the simple question: "What did you say?"

Stay tuned.