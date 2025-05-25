WNBA Team Holds Moment Of Silence For George Floyd As League's Social Justice Insufferability Continues

Well, would you look at that, the WNBA has made yet another headline that has absolutely nothing to do with the game of basketball. It's just another day where the league, which has never been more popular, can not get out of its own way.

The latest social justice pandering from the league centers around the Minnesota Lynx and the death of George Floyd. And to be clear, you didn't wake up in the past. It is 2025, and we have a professional sports franchise still bringing attention to Floyd's death in 2020.

The Lynx hosted the Connecticut Sun on Friday, but before the game tipped off, Minnesota forward Napheesa Collier grabbed a microphone at midcourt to address the crowd and say a few words about Floyd two days before the fifth anniversary of his death in Minneapolis.

"George was a father, a brother, and a son, and his life, like every life, held meaning," Collier said. "His death exposed the holes that are still in our justice and criminal institutions today. His five-year anniversary reminds us that we want to continue the fight against criminal, racial, and social injustices. We can not stay silent."

According to posts across social media, a moment of silence was held prior to tipoff as well.

Collier did not mention the eight jail terms Floyd previously served, nor the fentanyl and methamphetamine an autopsy found in his system at the time of his death. She, nor the Lynx or WNBA for that matter, did not address the hundreds of businesses and lives that were ruined during the riots that took place across Minneapolis and the nation in the days that followed Floyd's death, either.

Las Vegas Aces List Notes On Breonna Taylor's Death, Anti-LGBTQ Bills As 'Key Stats' In Game Recaps

The Lynx moment of silence and Collier's speech are just the latest examples of the WNBA not being a legitimate sports organization. Social justice trumps all, including basketball and entertainment, which is all the overwhelming majority of the WNBA's fanbase wants to focus on.

Fans pay for tickets to go enjoy a basketball game and escape from real-life issues for a couple of hours, not to be reminded about George Floyd's death, be lectured about how great a person he was, and how racist our social and criminal justice systems are.