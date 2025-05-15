If The WNBA Actually Has 'No Space For Hate,' Why Were Mean Girls Allowed To Hate Caitlin Clark?

Last season, the league provided black women a safe space to hate Caitlin Clark -- on and off the court.

On Thursday, the WNBA launched a campaign called "No Space for Hate" ahead of Friday's start of the regular season.

"There’s no space for hate—on or off the court," the league said in a post promoting the slogan. "Today, we launch ‘No Space for Hate’, a league-wide platform focused on promoting respect across the WNBA.

"From enhanced social media and arena security to increased mental health support, we’re taking action to create a safer, more unified space for all," the post continues. "Because in the W, respect is non-negotiable."

While the slogan is catchy, it's obviously dishonest.

The WNBA claims it has "no space for hate." Yet, last season, the league provided black women a safe space to hate Caitlin Clark -- on and off the court.

Chennedy Carter slammed her to the ground while calling her a "bitch." Angel Reese elbowed Clark in the head during two separate matchups. Most notably, Dijonai Carrington jabbed Clark in the eye with her fingernail, a play that would've resulted in a lengthy suspension if the roles were reversed.

No player was the subject of more flagrant fouls last year than Clark was.

Moreover, the mean girls spent the season sharing ugly posts about Clark on social media, including one in which Carter shared of a fan telling her to "hurt" Clark the next time they meet.

The WNBA media contributed to hate, recklessly and falsely accusing Clark of "white privilege" and her fans of racism.

If the WNBA wanted to "stop the hate," it would not have allowed ESPN to cast Elle Duncan, Monica McNutt, and Chiney Ogwumike to lead its studio coverage. (Leagues have the power to influence such decisions.)

Those women in the media were just as hateful toward Clark as the women on the court.

Put simply, the WNBA is just pandering with its new campaign. The league didn't say or do anything about the hate against Clark last season. It won't this season either — as long as the recipients of the hate are white and straight.

In fact, look for more demonstrations of hate this Saturday when Clark and Reese face off. We don't say that jokingly. We are concerned about Clark's safety this season.