Caitlin Clark Delivered Over 2 Million TV Viewers In Dominant Return Against Liberty

The WNBA desperately needed the Fever star to return and she did so in impressive fashion

Caitlin Clark is back and that's unbelievable news for the WNBA because it means the TV viewers have returned, as well. Ratings dropped precipitously with the Indiana Fever star sidelined with injury, but her return couldn't have come at a better time.

After missing five games with a quad injury, Clark recovered in time for a massive WNBA matchup against the previously undefeated New York Liberty on Saturday. The league anticipated a massive audience, showcasing the game on ABC. And, as usual, Clark delivered.

She dominated on the court, scoring 32 points on 11-20 shooting (7-14 from three) and adding nine assists and eight rebounds. Clark led the Fever to a thrilling upset victory, 102-88, and handed New York its first loss of the 2025 season. Sabrina Ionescu, the Liberty star, did everything she could in the loss, dropping a game-high 34 points.

As expected, fans tuned in to watch Clark return to the court. The game averaged 2.2 million viewers, tying for the second-most-watched game of the WNBA season. The game tied the previous matchup between the Fever and Liberty – the game in which Clark suffered her injury – and trails only the season-opening matchup between the Fever and the Chicago Sky.

Yes, all three of the highest-rated WNBA games this season featured Caitlin Clark. Shocking, I know.

Ratings fell, as expected, with Clark out and immediately returned upon her return. Those who believe that the WNBA isn't completely dependent on Clark for high viewership are simply lying to themselves at this point.

There's enough data to conclude that Clark is the main driver of the increased popularity of the WNBA, and it's not particularly close.