Caitlin Clark Goes On Unreal Scoring Run In Return From Injury

The Indiana Fever star guard put on a show from deep with six 3-pointers and 25 points in the first half.

Caitlin Clark was back in action for the Indiana Fever after missing time with injury for the first time in her career, and it was apparent very early on that she hadn't missed a step.

Before Saturday afternoon, Clark hadn't appeared in a game since May 24, when she suffered a quad injury against the New York Liberty.

Fittingly, Clark made her return to action against the reigning champion and still-undefeated Liberty.

She was active early, but it was in the final minutes of the first quarter that she really came alive.

With just over a minute left, Clark unloaded not one, not two, but three straight three-pointers practically from the logo.

That's just absurd. You think maybe she was itching to get back to work?

That was a mind-boggling 9 points in just 38 seconds, and it pulled the Fever back into the game after the defending champs started to build a bit of a lead.

But wait, there was more.

As it often is, the three was working for Clark, and one of the most impressive ones came with another of the WNBA's best players, Breanna Stewart, right in her face.

Clark stepped back and drilled another three from distance, and even Stewart cracked up, knowing how unbelievable that play was.

Clark went on to have the biggest first half of her career with six threes and 25 points, but she also had a handful of assists, including an on-the-money, beautiful pass to Aliyah Boston from half-court.

Are we all starting to understand why WNBA ratings were way down for the two-and-a-half weeks or so Clark was out of action? She puts on an absolute show.