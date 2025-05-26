Social Media Reacts To Caitlin Clark Injury News As Fever Star Will Miss At Least Two Weeks

The Fever superstar will be out for an extended period of time.

The Indiana Fever have announced that superstar Caitlin Clark will miss a minimum of two weeks of action after suffering a quad injury.

Clark has played each of Indiana's four games to begin the WNBA season, including 38 minutes during the team's loss to the New York Liberty on May 24, making the announcement of her injury a surprise.

"Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has suffered a left quadriceps strain and will be out a minimum of two weeks," the team announced. "Further updates will be provided, as available, following re-evaluation."

Among the games Clark is expected to miss as she recovers from injury is a matchup against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on June 7. The two teams squared off in the season opener earlier this month and drew an average of 2.5 million viewers on ESPN and peaked at 3.1 million viewers.

ESPN said that it was the most-watched WNBA game ever on the network.

Clark is averaging 19 points, 9.3 assists and six rebounds in the first four games of the 2025 WNBA season.

Folks across social media shared their reaction to the news of Clark's injury:

Clark could return to the floor on the road against the Atlanta Dream on June 10.