Fever-Sky Matchup Featuring Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Draws Record TV Ratings

The WNBA knew what it was doing when it decided to have Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever open their season against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. Clark is the biggest draw in the league, by far, and her "rivalry" with Reese has led to some massive TV viewership in the past.

The season opener for both teams was no exception. Even though the Fever demolished the Sky, winning 93-58, people couldn't turn away from their televisions. According to ESPN, the game drew an average of 2.5 million viewers and peaked at 3.1 million. The network says it was the most-watched WNBA game ever on ESPN.

While the game itself was a blowout, there was a controversy during the game that riled up both the teams and the fanbases. Tempers flared when Caitlin Clark purposefully fouled Angel Reese to stop Reese from having a wide-open look at the basket.

Reese flopped to the floor and then went after Clark. Referees reviewed the play and assessed a flagrant foul on Clark, which didn't appear to fit the crime in that situation. They also gave Reese a technical foul for her reaction, as well as a technical on Clark's teammate, Aliyah Boston, for trying to stop Reese from getting to Clark.

In the aftermath of the matchup, there's also a WNBA investigation into alleged racial attacks towards Reese, though no proof of such attacks has yet been provided by anyone.

That didn't stop ESPN from going all-in on the racism narrative, though that's hardly a surprise.

At the end of the day, Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese is must-see TV and a huge boost to the WNBA. Even though Reese isn't anywhere near the same basketball talent as Clark, their on-court drama (and off-court drama, frankly) leads people to tune in.

That's probably why the teams are scheduled to play one another four more times this season, with three of the games airing on network television. Chicago will host the next matchup between the two teams on June 7. That matchup airs on CBS.