Caitlin Clark Gets Brutally Honest About Her Chances Of Playing A Good Round At Oakmont

The best player in the WNBA knows she would struggle at one of the toughest courses in the country.

Caitlin Clark is a phenomenal athlete, but even she knows her own limits.

After suffering a quad injury that kept her out for nearly three weeks , the Indiana Fever guard came back to action for the first time Saturday against the New York Liberty. To say it looked like the injury didn’t affect her is a massive understatement.

Clark popped off for three straight threes in less than a minute , and finished with a team-high 32 points. She also led Indiana in assists , and tied for the team lead in blocks and steals.

In other words, it was just an average day at the office for her.

All that to say, Clark knows a thing or two about being a certified baller. She’s also a huge fan of golf and hit the links quite a bit during her first WNBA offseason . Because of her interest in the sport, she’s been following the U.S. Open, and just how hard it's been for even the best in the world to succeed at Oakmont.

That led her to conclude on X that even if the best are struggling, there’s no way she’d put up a good score on that course.

Honestly, same - if not worse.

When today’s final round was postponed becasue of crazy heavy rain, only two golfers were under par through the final day of action. OutKick’s resident golf expert Mark Harris said that playing at Oakmont was like being "an NBA player who wears glasses or contacts, but every other shot you take, you can’t wear your glasses or contacts."