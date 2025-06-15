'Biblical' Rain Suspends Final Round Of U.S. Open As Greens Quickly Turn Into Ponds

Mother Nature revealed herself in a hurry during Sunday's final round of the U.S. Open, leading to play being suspended before the leaders made the turn at Oakmont Country Club.

While the historic venue just outside of Pittsburgh, PA., had dodged a few storm cells earlier in the week, the weather refused to cooperate during the final 18 holes of play as the major championship was suspended with the final group standing on the eighth tee box.

Based on the NBC broadcast and various posts from folks on the grounds at Oakmont, the sheer amount of rain that fell in just a matter of minutes was serious.

The U.S. Open shared clips shown on the broadcast of a number of greens collecting water, making them very much unplayable, hence the blown horn and suspension of play.

At the time of this writing, the U.S. Open has not announced when play may resume Sunday afternoon after play was officially suspended at 4:01 PM ET.

As things stand amid the pause, Sam Burns holds a one-shot lead over Adam Scott at 2-under after playing seven holes. Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton are both three shots back of Burns as they play the ninth hole.