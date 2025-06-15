U.S. Open Hopeful Suffers One Of The Worst Breaks Imaginable While Getting Final Round Underway At Oakmont

JJ Spaun began the final round of the U.S. Open on Sunday at 3-under and one shot behind 54-hole leader Sam Burns. After making a bogey on the difficult opening hole at Oakmont, Spaun appeared to hit a perfect approach shot into the second green, but ultimately suffered one of the worst breaks a golfer could ever imagine.

Standing in the second fairway with just 94 yards left to the back-left hole position, Spaun hit an ideal wedge not right at the flag, but on the flag. Instead of getting a lucky, soft bounce off of the flagstick, his golf ball bounced back towards the front of the green, and had no plans of stopping.

While Spaun was unable to see his approach shot hit the flag due to the green being way above him, he unfortunately saw his golf ball roll back towards him where he was left with 50 yards to the hole after hitting the flagstick.

Spaun was unable to get up and down to save par, and walked off the second green with his second bogey in as many holes, falling in the wrong direction on the leaderboard. The 34-year-old continued the bogey streak on the third hole, turning his one-shot deficit into a three-shot deficit in a hurry on Sunday afternoon.

Oakmont is throwing haymakers at players as the final pairings get into the middle of their final rounds. Pars are certainly a man's best friend on Sunday.