Wyndham Clark Allegedly Destroys Lockers At Oakmont After Missing Cut At U.S. Open

The former U.S. Open winner went viral last month for a meltdown at the PGA Championship

Oakmont Country Club, maybe more so than any other major championship venue in golf, can cause the best players in the world to lose their cool, and that's certainly reigned true during this week's U.S. Open. It's a grueling test that no player completes totally unscathed, but some take on more damage than others.

Wyndham Clark, the 2023 U.S. Open champion, missed the cut on Friday by a single shot after posting 8-over through his first two rounds after bogeying his final hole in the second round. While he was far from the lone notable player to miss out on playing the weekend at Oakmont, he appears to have been the only player in the field to let a couple of lockers inside the clubhouse know just how angry he was.

According to No Laying Up's Tron Carter, Clark took apart not one, but two lockers at Oakmont after missing the cut on Friday. Carter refers to Clark as Blow Pig, a play on Wyndham (Wind Ham), while alleging the damage done to the locker room.

The incident is alleged, but the photo Carter shared does show a Titleist golf bag that appears to be Clark's.

Clark has not had his best stuff in 2025, having managed just one Top 10 in 15 starts on the PGA Tour, which came in March at the Houston Open.

The 31-year-old went viral during the PGA Championship last month after smashing a T-Mobile sign surrounding a teebox at Quail Hollow before later apologizing for his actions. Ironically, Clark is sponsored by T-Mobile and has worn a hat with the company's logo on it throughout the year.

"My actions were uncalled for and completely inappropriate. I hold myself to a high standard, and yesterday I fell short of those standards," Clark wrote in a statement after his incident at the PGA Championship.

After beginning 2025 ranked seventh in the Official World Golf Ranking, Clark has since fallen to the No. 27 spot.