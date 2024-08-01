Caitlin Clark Plans On Playing Plenty Of Golf During WNBA's Olympic Break

Caitlin Clark has a month-long break from basketball after being snubbed from making Team USA for the Paris Olympics, and she plans to take full advantage of her time away from the court by playing plenty of golf and getting her new set of clubs dialed in.

Clark not making the U.S. women's basketball roster for the 2024 Olympics continues to be a major talking point given that the former Iowa star has already become the most-popular player in the WNBA halfway through her rookie campaign. Nevertheless, if there's one positive for Clark being kept off of the Olympic roster, it's that she gets a break from hoops until mid-August.

Clark was asked if she has any plans for the WNBA-Olympic break and she was quick to share that she'll be spending plenty of time on the golf course.

"I’m going to try to play more golf over the break," Clark explained. "I haven't been out there yet this year. I’ve got new clubs I need to break in and see how they swing."

She was then asked what type of golf clubs she recently got, said that they're "something Smoke," which likely means she got her hands on some of Callaway's new Paradym smoke clubs.

Clark also explained that during her college days at Iowa, she and plenty of her fellow teammates and Hawkeye staffers would play twilight golf throughout the summer. The clip of Clark talking about her new sticks and her golf game begins at the 2:37 mark in the video below.

It turns out that Clark isn't the only Indiana Fever player who has some game on the links as she was informed that teammate Grace Berger won a state championship in golf back in high school. Clark was caught off guard when told that Berger is a golfer as well, but it sounds like she has a new playing partner during the Olympic break.