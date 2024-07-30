Team USA Women's Basketball Draws Lowest Attendance Among Opening Games At Olympics

The U.S. women's basketball team got off to a dominant start in the 2024 Olympics by drilling Japan 102-76, but did so in front of an embarrassingly small crowd in Paris.

Team USA's decision (mistake) to keep Caitlin Clark off of the Olympic roster created a scenario in which fans - specifically new women's hoops fans brought into the sport by Clark - would check out and not pay too close attention to the American's efforts in Paris.

Based on the attendance numbers through the opening handful of games at the Games, that's exactly what's happening.

According to the Olympics' official website, Team USA's win over Japan drew 13,040 fans, which was by far the lowest-attended game among the opening six matchups in group play. The Serbia - Puerto Rico game was the second-worst attended game with 15,324 fans in attendance, while Spain - China had the largest crowd with 27,021 fans in the building. Four of the six opening games drew over 20,000 fans

It is certainly worth noting that Team USA's game against Japan didn't tip off until 9 p.m. local time, but for a team still loaded with WNBA stars and the odds on favorite to win gold to draw such a small crowd compared to other contests is alarming to see.

While scheduling wasn't on Team USA's side for its opener against Japan, it's safe to assume that if Clark was a member of the American squad, the team would draw the largest crowds at the women's basketball tournament each time it took the floor.

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley, who is also on the selection committee for the Team USA women's basketball squad, has already said that if they could re-do the process of selecting the national team, Clark would be in "heavy consideration" for a spot.

"If we had to do it all over again, the way that she's playing, she would be in really high consideration of making the team because she is playing head and shoulders above a lot of people, shooting the ball extremely well. She is an elite passer. She's just got a great basketball IQ, and she's a little more seasoned in the pro game," Staley told Mike Tirico on the NBC Olympics broadcast

Team USA head coach Cheryl Reeve has publicly criticized Clark in the past and scolded a reporter for asking her a question about the WNBA superstar shortly before the Olympics got underway.