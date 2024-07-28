Dawn Staley Says Caitlin Clark Might Have Made Team USA Olympic Roster If They Were Picking Now

When Team USA released the roster for the women's basketball team set to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics, there was one glaring omission: WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark.

Many people criticized the decision, but Team USA stood by its choice to leave the rookie sensation off the roster in favor of players with more experience. They also said it would be "irresponsible" to put Clark on the team just for increased exposure.

South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball coach Dawn Staley, who is on the selection committee for the Team USA women's basketball squad, says that if they had to re-do the process today, Clark would be in "heavy consideration" for a spot.

"As a committee member, you're charged with putting together the best team of players, the best talent. Caitlin is just a rookie in the WNBA. [She] wasn't playing bad, but wasn't playing like she's playing now," Staley told Mike Tirico on the NBC Olympics broadcast.

"If we had to do it all over again, the way that she's playing, she would be in really high consideration of making the team because she is playing head and shoulders above a lot of people, shooting the ball extremely well. She is an elite passer. She's just got a great basketball IQ, and she's a little more seasoned in the pro game," she continued.

Staley's comments make sense. The team was picked nearly two months ago and Clark wasn't playing nearly as well as she is now.

That being said, the committee probably could have assumed that Clark would only improve as she adapted to the professional game.

Getting her on Team USA so she could gain valuable international experience – which she's surely going to need, as Clark is a near-guarantee to be on the team in the future – seemed obvious.

But there's also an argument that older players didn't want Clark on the team because she hadn't "earned" it, yet.

There's a hint of that in Dawn Staley's comments, when she mentions that Clark is now "more seasoned in the pro game."

Clearly, Team USA had to walk a line between picking the best players, trying to maximize exposure for the team and not wanting to upset the "old guard," who might not have wanted the rookie sensation on the team.

Ultimately, the team is playing without Caitlin Clark, the likely Rookie of the Year in the WNBA. She's averaging 17 points, 8 assists and nearly 6 rebounds per game. Plus, her incredible shooting range and passing vision opens up the floor for other players.

One would think that would be valuable to the Team USA Olympic team, but apparently not. At least not two months ago.

According to Dawn Staley, though, a lot has changed in seven weeks.