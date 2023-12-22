Robert Griffin III Shares ‘Big Penix Energy’ Origin Story With Kay Adams And It Doesn’t Disappoint

Videos by OutKick

Robert Griffin III has had an interesting first few seasons since hanging up his cleats and picking up a microphone. He’s proven himself to be good at issuing takes that run the gamut from measured and reasonable to “He can’t really be serious about that.”

Still, the guy creates some TV moments that get people talking. Like racing a hawk, ripping his pants while jumping into a lake, and dressing up as Harry Potter.

However, none of those moments will live on the way the nickname he coined for Washington Huskies star QB Michael Penix Jr. — Big Penix Energy — will.

Griffin chatted with Kay Adams on her eponymous TV show Up & Adams and explained how he came up with the latest nickname for Penix.

…Aside from the obvious that if you swap the “X” for an “S” you get “Penis.”

“I was calling a game last year for Michael Penix Jr. against Michigan State and he was tearing it up,” RGIII said. “And he was playing so well that were in the booth saying, ‘Man, this guy needs a nickname.’

Any good nickname comes organically, and so Griffin didn’t try to force a nickname. Luckily a divine spark of nickname inspiration struck after only a few minutes of consideration.

“So I spent about three minutes thinking of what a nickname could be for Michael Penix, Jr. and then it dawned upon me., and I said, ‘Big Penix Energy.'”

And with that nickname history was made… although that isn’t to say there was a stumbling block in the form of College Gameday’s Desmond Howard.

Michael Penix Jr. had a stellar 2023 campaign that saw him named as a Heisman Trophy finalist. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

Griffin Said Penix Was Upset About Howard Mispronouncing His Name

RGIII said Howard butchered the name so badly that it actually made Penix upset.

“He was upset that Desmond mispronounced his name because it is his name,” Griffin said. “It’s his name. You want to get it right.”

Fortunately, the Big Penix Energy ended up being more than a nifty bit of nicknaming. It has gone on to be a way for Penix to help the community.

“He’s taken that nickname and used it in NIL to make money and give back to charity,” RGIII said. “So I’m happy to be able to help with that.”

