RGIII Delivers Perfect Response To Rashard Mendenhall, Jokes About Which Team He Would Play For

Admittedly, Robert Griffin III (RGIII) isn’t my favorite analyst. He often has outlandish takes and says things to get attention. ESPN loves him for that reason. But, I have to give him credit for a great response to the Rashard Mendenhall post.

Of all the reactions, RGIII nailed it. He shut down the idea and called Mendenhall a “dumbass.” But, he also didn’t take it too seriously and made some funny jokes in the process.

Before we get to that, I’ll give my quick thoughts. Personally, I thought the tweet was kind of funny. Also, the Pro Bowl sucks, so I’m OK with replacing it with just about anything else.

Obviously, the NFL isn’t going to sponsor an All-White vs. All-Black Bowl. The absurdity is what made it funny to me.

No one takes Rashard Mendenhall seriously. I couldn’t tell you anything about what he’s done in the past 10 years. In fact, I had to look up to see when he retired. I was actually shocked he’s been out of the league for a decade.

Rashard Mendenhall retired from the NFL in 2012 and is desperate to stay relevant. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Second, he doesn’t actually think he’s better than Christian McCaffrey, right?

Third, Rashard Mendenhall might be a racist. I don’t know. This tweet doesn’t prove that he is. Positing that black people are better at football isn’t necessarily racist. In fact, most people probably believe that.

To be honest, I thought about the rosters of the All-White vs. All-Black game and the black team would be favored by 20 points. At least.

Finally, I’m an average white guy who comments on football. Mendenhall is much better at the sport than me. That being said, my opinion on the NFL is based on watching a lot more football than he does. I can guarantee you that.

RGIII delivers great video response to Rashard Mendenhall post

Robert Griffin had a simple premise in response to Mendenhall: “don’t be a dumbass and stop saying stupid sh*t.”

I found this video quite hilarious. Working in Rob Parker calling RGIII a “cornball brother” back in 2012 was glorious. Talking about whether he’d be on the white team or the black team and referencing his white wife? Hysterical.

Grete Šadeiko Griffin and Robert Griffin III (RGIII) attend the 44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

I took issue with Griffin saying that “they might spend hours putting together an all-white vs. all-black team.” It takes less than 15 minutes, really.

Griffin acts like he’s offended by the mere idea of the game, then goes on to talk about his place in the game. Again, strong comedy and commentary. Plus, I love self-depreciation and Griffin pointing out that he wouldn’t make the team was excellent, as well.

Finishing with “don’t be a dumbass and stop saying stupid sh*t … but also, when is this game?” *Chefs kiss*

Overall, a strong overall take from RGIII, and I don’t say that often.

That’s how you know it’s good.