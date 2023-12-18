Former NFL RB Rashard Mendenhall Is ‘Sick Of Average White Guys’ Commenting On Football, Proposes All-Black vs. All-White Bowl

Videos by OutKick

Former NFL player Rashard Mendenhall wants to turn the Pro Bowl into a battle of ethnicities.

The long-time NFL running back, who played for the Steelers and Cardinals, tweeted out that he’s fed up with “average white guys” commenting about the NFL. Now, he didn’t specify who these people in question are, but they apparently live rent-free in his head.

As such, Mendenhall called them out for their so-called unnecessary opinions. But in the process, he decided to turn this into a dialogue about how white NFL players aren’t very good.

In fact, he claimed that he – a running back who was fairly average – is better than all white players who ever played the game. As if that weren’t ludicrous enough, he also suggested the Pro Bowl should be replaced by a game between an all-white squad and an all-black squad to prove which ethnic group is better. He obviously thinks Team Black would win hands down.

I’m sick of average white guys commenting on football. Y’all not even good at football. Can we please replace the Pro Bowl with an All-Black vs. All-White bowl so these cats can stop trying to teach me who’s good at football. I’m better than ur goat. — Rashard Mendenhall (@R_Mendenhall) December 18, 2023

Mendenhall Should Have Kept This Thoughts To Himself

Forget daydreaming about who would win this hypothetical matchup. It’s disgusting that Mendenhall would even say this in the first place.

Black men do make up the majority of players in the NFL (56 percent in 2022). Some of the best players in the league are black: Lamar Jackson, Tyreek Hill, Micha Parsons, etc. Mendenhall isn’t at fault for noticing that fact.

However, there is something territorial in his comments. He believes that black people are the only good players in the league, and as such, the NFL belongs to black people. It’s a similar sentiment to the one Gilbert Arenas expressed about the NBA last week.

But sports leagues don’t belong to any one group of people. In fact, there’s a whole bunch of great white players in the NFL too.

The beauty of sports is that it’s a place where anyone can join a team. To say any league belongs to one ethnic group – while simultaneously trashing another – is racist and uncalled for.

Social Media Put The Race-Baiter On Blast For His Tweet

Mendenhall is black, so naturally he’ll get a free pass from the media for his outlandish comments. But the court of social media held a ruthless jury in which they sentenced the running back to significant ridicule.

Many quickly reminded Mendenhall of his costly fumble late in Super Bowl XLV. Ironically, Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews – a white man – jarred the ball loose.

This you? You are black, right?



Just checking.. pic.twitter.com/k0YsHPM8Ji — 💰 NorthSideCapper 💰 (@NorthSideCapper) December 18, 2023

Racist and fumbled away a Superbowl



Have some shame — PICKETT 2 PICKENS SZN (@Gaige_Rage) December 18, 2023

You fumbled this post like a Super Bowl carry — Footy Chancellor (@FootyChancellor) December 18, 2023

Did you check with your daddy to make sure it was ok to tweet this? pic.twitter.com/w52HfNfNUA — RELA 𝕏 (@itzzSKL) December 18, 2023

Others highlighted how he should have not pressed “post” after writing such outrageous words.

Damn Rashard went full segregation even though he had like three good seasons pic.twitter.com/UOXw6KtV6c — Anthony Russo (@Anthony_Russo97) December 18, 2023

Black privilege is being able to be publicly racist and then not worrying about losing your job or standing in the community. Also, “I’m sick of average white guys” sounds like black fragility to me. — Remi W (@RemiRunzRapidly) December 18, 2023

“I’m better than ur GOAT” 😂 guy is better than you could ever have been in all possible worlds pic.twitter.com/qSNfoRg3Un — 2GunCorky (@GunCorky) December 18, 2023

Segregated football teams? pic.twitter.com/nWHH0njFIP — Lewis Glover MMA (@LewisGloverMMA) December 18, 2023

Even OutKick founder Clay Travis chimed in on the discussion.

Black team better hope it doesn’t come down to a field goal, white team would have some major issues at corner. Might have to play Christian McCaffrey there too. https://t.co/bPCtHaiEGL — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 18, 2023

Would Mendenhall’s proposed matchup be entertaining to watch? Sure. But it would be even better if he stopped gushing racist rhetoric.