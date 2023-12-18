Former NFL RB Rashard Mendenhall Is ‘Sick Of Average White Guys’ Commenting On Football, Proposes All-Black vs. All-White Bowl

Videos by OutKick
Former NFL player Rashard Mendenhall wants to turn the Pro Bowl into a battle of ethnicities.
The long-time NFL running back, who played for the Steelers and Cardinals, tweeted out that he’s fed up with “average white guys” commenting about the NFL. Now, he didn’t specify who these people in question are, but they apparently live rent-free in his head.
As such, Mendenhall called them out for their so-called unnecessary opinions. But in the process, he decided to turn this into a dialogue about how white NFL players aren’t very good.
In fact, he claimed that he – a running back who was fairly average – is better than all white players who ever played the game. As if that weren’t ludicrous enough, he also suggested the Pro Bowl should be replaced by a game between an all-white squad and an all-black squad to prove which ethnic group is better. He obviously thinks Team Black would win hands down.
Mendenhall Should Have Kept This Thoughts To Himself
Forget daydreaming about who would win this hypothetical matchup. It’s disgusting that Mendenhall would even say this in the first place.
Black men do make up the majority of players in the NFL (56 percent in 2022). Some of the best players in the league are black: Lamar Jackson, Tyreek Hill, Micha Parsons, etc. Mendenhall isn’t at fault for noticing that fact.
However, there is something territorial in his comments. He believes that black people are the only good players in the league, and as such, the NFL belongs to black people. It’s a similar sentiment to the one Gilbert Arenas expressed about the NBA last week.
But sports leagues don’t belong to any one group of people. In fact, there’s a whole bunch of great white players in the NFL too.
The beauty of sports is that it’s a place where anyone can join a team. To say any league belongs to one ethnic group – while simultaneously trashing another – is racist and uncalled for.
Social Media Put The Race-Baiter On Blast For His Tweet
Mendenhall is black, so naturally he’ll get a free pass from the media for his outlandish comments. But the court of social media held a ruthless jury in which they sentenced the running back to significant ridicule.
Many quickly reminded Mendenhall of his costly fumble late in Super Bowl XLV. Ironically, Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews – a white man – jarred the ball loose.
Others highlighted how he should have not pressed “post” after writing such outrageous words.
Even OutKick founder Clay Travis chimed in on the discussion.
Would Mendenhall’s proposed matchup be entertaining to watch? Sure. But it would be even better if he stopped gushing racist rhetoric.
2 CommentsLeave a Reply
…and I’m tired of stupid people thinking they’re not stupid.
Another racist loser trying to be relevant.