Gilbert Arenas Calls For Draymond Green To Assault More Euro (White) Players

Draymond Green, who was suspended by the NBA late on Wednesday, assaulted a player on an NBA court. On Tuesday, he smacked Jusuf Nurkic in the face and onto the ground.

Earlier this season, Green put Rudy Gobert in a chokehold. No honest person can defend Green’s actions at this point.

So, insert Gilbert Arenas.

Arenas played 12 seasons in the NBA. He most famously pleaded guilty to a felony in 2010 after storing firearms in the Wizards’ locker room and reportedly pointed a gun at a teammate during an argument.

He now hosts a podcast. And on that podcast Wednesday, Arenas admitted he enjoyed watching Green knock Nurkic to the ground.

According to Arenas, Green is just trying to get rid of European players. Arenas said he hopes to see Green continue his violent crusade against other Euros.

Take a listen:

Last night, Draymond Green slapped white player Jusuf Nurkic in the face.



Former NBA star Gilbert Arena is calling for more violence against white players:



"Taking care of these Europeans one at a time… Do your thing!"



His co-hosts agree.

pic.twitter.com/3f99HNBAMX — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 13, 2023

Arenas added on X that “Euros [are] takin the league from our people and [Green is] fightin back.”

Gilbert Arenas is referring to white players. And black players when he says “our league.”

See, the rise of European players has diversified the NBA, particularly among the branch of superstars.

Nikola Jokic, a white man from Serbia, is the best player in the league. He is the reigning Finals MVP.

Luka Doncic, a white man born in Slovenia, might be the second-best player in the league. He and Jokic are currently the two frontrunners to win the MVP award this season.

Speaking of the MVP award, it was the “our league” argument that cost Jokic the award last year.

Jokic was the prohibitive favorite until last March when ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins claimed black players in the NBA feel that white players win the award too often and don’t deserve it.

The argument was, of course, unjust when you consider that only five white players have ever won the award.

Nonetheless, it was at that moment the media started to make cases for black players, who objectively were not better than Jokic.

Other commentators like Mark Jones, Bomani Jones, and Domonique Foxworth sided with Perkins in rooting publicly for a non-white player to win the MVP.

The NBA media ultimately awarded Joel Embiid with the honors.

Draymond has been ejected after flagrant foul on Nurkić pic.twitter.com/RmrLU5tdw8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 13, 2023

Perkins made the same case that Arenas is making now: there are black players in the NBA who are territorial about sharing “their” league with white players.

We can’t say how many black players feel this way. Neither Perkins nor Arenas have specified if the feeling is pervasive or reserved for a small group of anti-white racists playing in the NBA.

Either way, we now know those feelings exist. And phrases like the “Euros are taking over our league” are code for “white players are stealing our game.”

The belief is obviously racist. Professional sports don’t belong to any race.

What’s more, the NBA thrived when its two best players were Magic Johnson, who is black, and Larry Bird, who is white.

But evidently, Arenas and Perkins wish not to see such diversity return atop the league.

Arenas encouraged Draymond Green to assault more Euro players. But specifically, he was calling for more violence against white players on the basketball court.