Draymond Green’s Excuse For Hitting Jusuf Nurkic Is One Of The Dumbest Things You Will Ever Hear

Draymond Green is running out of excuses for why he’s turning into a UFC fighter in the middle of NBA games. His explanation for why he hit Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic on Tuesday night is one of the most unbelievable things he’s ever said, which is saying a lot for Green who has one of the worst track records in professional sports history.

With a little over eight minutes left in the third quarter, Green was battling for position with Nurkic on an inbounds play. With the big man on his back, Green decided it would be a good idea to turn around and essentially punch Nurkic in the side of the head.

Draymond has been ejected after flagrant foul on Nurkić pic.twitter.com/RmrLU5tdw8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 13, 2023

Green received a flagrant foul 2 for hitting Nurkic for no reason at all and was ejected for the third time this season.

What nobody seems to be pointing out is there is no reality in which Green was going to get the inbounds pass anyway. First and foremost, in that scenario, the inbound pass goes to a player at the top of the arc 99 times out of 100. On top of that, Green was in an awkward spot on the floor and not only had Nurkic on his back, but Eric Gordon was standing in front of him making it impossible for the inbound pass to come to him.

Draymond Green was covered by two Suns’ defenders when he swung on Nurkic.

This type of ridiculousness is nothing new for Green, in fact, it’s now just his norm.

Less than a month ago Green was hit with a five-game suspension after putting Minnesota Timberwolves’ center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold. During last year’s NBA playoffs, he quite literally stepped on Domanta Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings. We of course can’t leave off when he knocked out teammate Jordan Poole from Green’s greatest hits list.

As wild as it is to say, Green going full spinning back fist on Jurkic may not even be in his Top 10 list of dumbest mistakes, but his attempt at coming up with an excuse for his actions during his post-game press conference is Hall of Fame worthy.

According to Green, he was swinging his arms around to sell a call. This man literally sat in front of a mic in a room filled with adults who have eyes and ears and all saw him do a full 360 spin to hit Jurkic and claimed he was simply trying to get a whistle.

Draymond: “As you know, I’m not one to apologize for things that I meant to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf because I didn’t intend to hit him.” pic.twitter.com/1OHLSPKgod — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 13, 2023

It’ll be interesting to see who among the talking heads believes Green’s comments because it’s a guarantee some will defend him. Since he has his own podcast and does some analyst work he gets free passes from plenty in the media and that pattern will undoubtedly continue even after his latest on-court assault.

