NBA Suspends Draymond Green For Warriors’ Game 3 After Stomping On Domantas Sabonis

The NBA is penalizing Warriors forward Draymond Green after deliberately stomping on Sacramento Kings player Domantas Sabonis during Monday night’s Western Conference playoff game between Golden State and Sacramento.

Draymond has been suspended one game, per NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars. Green will be forced to sit out Wednesday night’s Game 3 against the Kings.

In the aftermath of Green’s dirty shot, people called for Green’s suspension in the aftermath of the stomp based on his history of taking cheap shots.

Sabonis played a part by grabbing Draymond’s ankle during the incident, but the ensuing stomp by Green took things a step too far.

Green logged eight points, five assists and four rebounds in the Warriors’ 114-106 loss.

Green’s forceful kick, with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, on Sabonis prompted a Flagrant 2 foul, kicking Draymond out of the game early.

Warriors In Danger After Losing Draymond

Down 2-0 in the series, the Warriors face a must-win game, now without their team veteran.

The NBA posted, late Tuesday:

Draymond Green has been suspended one game without pay for stepping on the chest of Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts. Green’s actions were in response to Sabonis grabbing and holding Green’s right ankle after falling to the floor. Green received a Flagrant Foul 2 and was ejected, and Sabonis was assessed a technical foul. The incident occurred with 7:03 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 114-106 loss to the Kings in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on April 17 at Golden 1 Center. Green will serve his suspension April 20 when the Warriors host the Kings for Game 3 of the series at Chase Center.