Draymond Green Takes Another Cheap Shot, Needs To Be Suspended For NBA Playoff Stomp: Clay Travis

Draymond Green stepped over the line on Monday night when he literally stomped on his opponent’s chest in the fourth quarter.

Though the NBA probably doesn’t have the balls for it, Draymond Green should be suspended.

Green, who’s notorious for being the Golden State Warriors’ goon, attacked Domantas Sabonis in the fourth quarter. Green drove his foot into the Kings big man’s chest after Sabonis grabbed his foot. Draymond was appropriately ejected from the game.

Considering Draymond Green‘s history of taking cheap shots, this play should be reviewed by Adam Silver, who attended the game and warrant a suspension for the Warriors forward.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Green’s actions let his team down in the closing minute of the game as the Warrior lost to the Kings. Golden State fell to a 0-2 series deficit.

Draymond Green’s Has A History of Cheap Shots

Green has acted unhinged on the court. Whether it was kicking Steven Adams in the groin or decking teammate Jordan Poole in the face.

But as woke writers call Domantas Sabonis’ actions equal to Draymond’s stomp, it’ll be an easy out for Silver to avoid the suspension and cower before the player-driven league once again.

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Seriously, in which day and age is grabbing someone’s foot the same as stomping on someone’s chest?

Silver would also be making a business decision to not suspend Draymond Green. The commissioner understands that the Warriors drive up more playoff ratings than Sacramento’s young group.

Steph Curry, woke Steve Kerr and the dynastic Warriors now face a 0-2 deficit for the first time in their collective postseason history. It may be time to stick a fork in them … or a foot.

  1. Late in game 1 green pretty much sat on Sabonis preventing him to get back. It was a 4 on 4 play then with their big man in the back court. Wouldn’t doubt that was goin thru Sabonis mind when he did what he did. Thought that play was dirty as well. But it’s green so you come to expect it.

