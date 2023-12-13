Draymond Green Due For Another Suspension After Assaulting Suns Big Man Jusuf Nurkic With Wild Punch

Videos by OutKick

Draymond Green outdid himself on Tuesday night. The Warriors forward, notorious for taking cheap shots at other players, stunned crowds watching Golden State take on the Phoenix Sun after swinging a wild punch at Suns big man Jusuf Nurkic’s face, prompting Green’s ejection from the game.

The extracurricular action from Draymond was completely uncalled for … Green didn’t shy away from the all-out attack, which on any average sidewalk would be seen as assault.

Draymond Green Assault Jusuf Nurkic with Dirty Swing

While battling for position on an inbound play, Green swung his arm at Nurkic’s face, in front of an NBA ref.

Green loaded his right arm, looking to swing it at Nurkic, and did so, dropping the player on his face.

BREAKING: Draymond Green has been ejected pic.twitter.com/ZRphQekEPX — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 13, 2023

The officials assigned Green a Flagrant 2 foul, booting him from the game. Tuesday’s game tallied Green’s third ejection of the season and 18th total in his regular-season career.

The early word is that Draymond could face a possible suspension. NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski posted that the league will review Green’s flagrant foul to determine potential discipline.

On Nov. 14, the NBA assigned Draymond Green a five-game suspension after putting Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold. The league pointed out that Draymond’s history of ‘inadvertently’ harming players factored into their decision.

If the league considers a suspension for Draymond, the game total likely jumps up to double digits, facing around 10 to 15 games and a hefty fine for the hit.

At this point, the league will need to send a message with their next move on Draymond or watch more incidents occur until the seasoned Warrior calls it a career.

Green’s antics have been a constant. For the majority of his status as an NBA bully, Green played with the dynastic Warriors, keeping his critics at bay by simply winning games and championships.

Now that the Warriors are sliding backward in the Western Conference, Green’s behavior is hardly deserving of a pass.

THINGS GETTING CHIPPY BETWEEN THE WARRIORS AND THE TIMBERWOLVES ALREADY 😱



Draymond Green had Rudy Gobert in a chokehold 😳pic.twitter.com/GRqleoD3e7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 15, 2023

My favorite Draymond Green clip of all time 😭

pic.twitter.com/ylCrckOaY7 — Mink Flow (@currypistonn) December 13, 2023