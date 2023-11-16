Draymond Green Slapped With A 5-Game Suspension After Trapping Rudy Gobert With A Chokehold

Videos by OutKick

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended by the NBA for five games after putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold Tuesday night.

Green’s suspension starts Thursday as the Warriors take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Warriors are currently playing without Stephen Curry due to a knee injury … so terrible timing by Draymond.

The altercation started when Warriors star Klay Thompson got tangled up with Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels.

Tied at 0-0, it was the only action happening during the game.

Rudy Gobert ran over to wedge himself in front of Thompson. Green readily pounced on Gobert and held him in a chokehold, several seconds too long.

The French big man’s horrified reactions set the NBA ablaze, and the league finally responded.

WATCH:

THINGS GETTING CHIPPY BETWEEN THE WARRIORS AND THE TIMBERWOLVES ALREADY 😱



Draymond Green had Rudy Gobert in a chokehold 😳pic.twitter.com/GRqleoD3e7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 15, 2023

In a statement, the NBA acknowledged Green’s “history of unsportsmanlike acts,” warranting the five-game absence.

As relayed by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Green’s suspended games will go unpaid, totaling a $769,970 loss for Draymond.

The league additionally fined Rudy Gobert, Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels $25,000, per Wojnarowski.

Last season, Draymond Green was suspended for Game 3 against the Sacramento Kings after stomping on Domantas Sabonis’ chest. Green’s cheap shots are well-documented.

As a result, the player rarely receives the benefit of the doubt in physical altercations.

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors complain to the referee after getting into an altercation with the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center on Tuesday in San Francisco. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

After the game on Tuesday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr seemingly justified Green’s chokehold on Gobert as defending Klay Thompson. A shove might’ve qualified as that, but a chokehold seems more personal.

Kerr will have five games to wonder if Green’s MMA moves truly benefit the 6-6 Warriors.

Green is eligible to return on Nov. 28, set to face off against the Kings. Domantas Sabonis can’t wait.

Draymond Green's first game back from the 5-game suspension will be against Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings 😅pic.twitter.com/gYWvNO9lHR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 16, 2023