Draymond Green Slapped With A 5-Game Suspension After Trapping Rudy Gobert With A Chokehold

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended by the NBA for five games after putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold Tuesday night.
Green’s suspension starts Thursday as the Warriors take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Warriors are currently playing without Stephen Curry due to a knee injury … so terrible timing by Draymond.
The altercation started when Warriors star Klay Thompson got tangled up with Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels.
Tied at 0-0, it was the only action happening during the game.
Rudy Gobert ran over to wedge himself in front of Thompson. Green readily pounced on Gobert and held him in a chokehold, several seconds too long.
The French big man’s horrified reactions set the NBA ablaze, and the league finally responded.
In a statement, the NBA acknowledged Green’s “history of unsportsmanlike acts,” warranting the five-game absence.
As relayed by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Green’s suspended games will go unpaid, totaling a $769,970 loss for Draymond.
The league additionally fined Rudy Gobert, Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels $25,000, per Wojnarowski.
Last season, Draymond Green was suspended for Game 3 against the Sacramento Kings after stomping on Domantas Sabonis’ chest. Green’s cheap shots are well-documented.
As a result, the player rarely receives the benefit of the doubt in physical altercations.
After the game on Tuesday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr seemingly justified Green’s chokehold on Gobert as defending Klay Thompson. A shove might’ve qualified as that, but a chokehold seems more personal.
Kerr will have five games to wonder if Green’s MMA moves truly benefit the 6-6 Warriors.
Green is eligible to return on Nov. 28, set to face off against the Kings. Domantas Sabonis can’t wait.
