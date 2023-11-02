Draymond Green Had The Audacity To Call Out Warriors’ Team Chemistry From Last Season After He Knocked Out Jordan Poole At Practice

Videos by OutKick

It took all of five games into the Golden State Warriors’ new season for Draymond Green to say something profoundly stupid.

Golden State is off to a solid start to the season with a 4-1 record and showing all the signs that it is yet again a contender to win the title. The chemistry on this year’s team is visible as players look like they’re genuinely locked in and having fun playing alongside one another, which was a component many thought was lacking a season ago.

Following the Warriors’ 102-101 win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, Green was asked about this year’s team chemistry compared to last season’s.

“Last year we had an awful team as far as chemistry goes, pathetic,” Green said. ” You look at last year and say, ‘Ah man, this team hasn’t lost a Western Conference series under Steve Kerr.’ And then it happens. The big reason why is our chemistry sucked.”

“Last year was horse sh-t.”

Draymond Green is the athlete with the least bit of self-awareness. (Getty Images)

Those comments would be completely fine coming from Green as a leader of this Golden State team if he hadn’t punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face leaving him unconscious on the floor during a preseason practice.

Green and his immaturity were the literal reasons the Warriors’ chemistry was abysmal last season.

For Green, a 33-year-old grown man, to show this lack of self-awareness is almost tough to believe.

All the talking heads that cover the NBA day-to-day won’t even mention Green’s asinine comments because he’s viewed as untouchable, but this is one of the most egregious things a professional athlete has said in quite some time.