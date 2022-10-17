Jordan Poole Breaks His Silence On Draymond Green Punching Him

Jordan Poole has finally opened up about Draymond Green rocking his face with a brutal punch.

Draymond was fined by the Golden State Warriors after video leaked showing him savagely attacking Poole, who is roughly 30 to 40 pounds smaller than him.

Now, the recently extended Warriors star has broken his silence on the situation.

“He apologized, professional, you know we plan on handling ourselves that way. We’re here to play basketball. Everyone in our locker room knows what it takes to win a championship, and we’re going to do that on the court. I mean, that’s really all I have to say. We’re here to win a championship and keep hanging banners,” Poole explained to the press Sunday afternoon.

"We're here to win a championship."



Jordan Poole addresses the altercation with Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/MBab7Mwx9J — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 16, 2022

It’s pretty hard to know what to think of Poole’s statement seeing as how he didn’t really say much at all. It’s almost like he was told to not get into details.

How can anyone get lit up in the fashion he did and then just talk about being a professional? That doesn’t seem normal.

You could tell Jordan Poole was choosing his words very carefully.

TMZ obtained the video of the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice https://t.co/55rMnBqAVG pic.twitter.com/k02BGsBo8G — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 7, 2022

It’s still stunning nothing more has been done about this situation. Poole was allegedly knocked unconscious by Green’s punch.

Is there any other business where you can knock out a coworker out cold and not end up in handcuffs? Yet, the NBA won’t even touch the situation. The only punishment is a fine from the team.

Jordan Poole breaks silence on Draymond Green punching him. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The good news for Poole is he recently inked an extension worth $140 million over four years. At least he’s rich, even if his workplace is known for co-workers attacking people.