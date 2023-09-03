Robert Griffin III Jumps Into A Lake, Rips His Pants

Videos by OutKick

ESPN’s Robert Griffin III had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction while jumping into a lake ahead of the Washington and Boise State game Saturday.

RGIII was on a boat pumping the Washington Huskies and their nasty offense led by QB Michael Peniz Jr.

He started that tire-pumping by talking about how the team was”making waves.” According to the laws of television live shots, he had to tie that in again.

“Speaking of making waves…” he said.

Yes, he was headed for the drink.

“…let’s go ahead and this bad boy with a splash.”

The ex-NFLer dropped the mic and jumped off the port side (or was it starboard? Who cares) of the boat. For whatever reason, instead of going for a dive or a cannonball, he went off the board.

He opted for a move David Lee Roth used in the video for Van Halen’s “Jump.”

When he did this double-leg-kick move, he ended up completely shredding the seam on the seat of his pants.

.⁦@RGIII⁩’s college football opens do not disappoint – ever. 💦



He’s on the call of Boise State-Washington now on ABC. pic.twitter.com/dE6x22Ftt8 — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) September 2, 2023

Griffin posted his own video of the incident, and while he hasn’t been broadcasting for too long, he knows what makes good TV.

College football is back with a splash…And a rip of pants!😂 pic.twitter.com/eUUaoS9Jla — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 2, 2023

Fortunately — for all parties involved — Griffin remembered to throw some underwear on before work.

Of course, because this is the Internet we’re dealing with, users were quick to draw parallels between RGIII’s pants splitting and a certain episode of Spongebob Squarepants.

Who did this to me? 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IQTT2MjsgO — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 3, 2023

Maybe next time Robert Griffin III has to jump off a boat like that he’ll go with a jump that doesn’t put as much stress on his pants.

Or, he could just wear some stretchier pants.

They make those now, y’know.

