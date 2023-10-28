Robert Griffin III Goes Full Nerd, Dresses As Harry Potter For ESPN Broadcast

Videos by OutKick

Robert Griffin III must’ve just come from the Quidditch field.

The ESPN sideline commentator – and apparent Hogwarts alumni – dressed up as a Harry Potter for Halloween weekend while covering the Wake Forrest-Florida State game. Complete with a short, black-haired wig, a broom, and round bifocals, RG3 certainly looked the part of the world-famous wizard.

HALLOWEEN is around the corner and #4 @FSUFootball faces their nemesis @WakeFB Tune in on @ABCNetwork at 12 pm ET. Come kick it with @espnbob , @KrisBudden and myself talking ball and having fun 🏈. FSU has lost 3 in a row to Wake Forest. Can they exercise that Demon? pic.twitter.com/4AV0lyWWq8 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 28, 2023

Not to be outdone, RG3’s partner Kris Budden dressed as Taylor Swift, complete with a Travis Kelce jersey. The two had some fun talking to each other while embracing the personas of their costume choices.

.@KrisBudden and @RGIII get into the Halloween spirit! 🎃👻😂



Budden came to Wake Forest-FSU dressed as Taylor Swift, while Griffin donned a Harry Potter costume. pic.twitter.com/pZCSbedJP3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 28, 2023

I honestly respect the hustle. Few holiday traditions possess as much appeal as dressing up on Halloween. It’s awesome that Griffin and Budden didn’t pass on this opportunity in the name of “being professional.”

If Griffin has any magic in that costume of his, Wake Forest could use it right about now. Not much has gone right for the Demon Deacons, who trail the Seminoles 34-7 at halftime.

As long as Griffin doesn’t Avada Kedavra anyone in the process, he should be fine.