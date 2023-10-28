Robert Griffin III Goes Full Nerd, Dresses As Harry Potter For ESPN Broadcast

Videos by OutKick
Robert Griffin III must’ve just come from the Quidditch field.
The ESPN sideline commentator – and apparent Hogwarts alumni – dressed up as a Harry Potter for Halloween weekend while covering the Wake Forrest-Florida State game. Complete with a short, black-haired wig, a broom, and round bifocals, RG3 certainly looked the part of the world-famous wizard.
Not to be outdone, RG3’s partner Kris Budden dressed as Taylor Swift, complete with a Travis Kelce jersey. The two had some fun talking to each other while embracing the personas of their costume choices.
I honestly respect the hustle. Few holiday traditions possess as much appeal as dressing up on Halloween. It’s awesome that Griffin and Budden didn’t pass on this opportunity in the name of “being professional.”
If Griffin has any magic in that costume of his, Wake Forest could use it right about now. Not much has gone right for the Demon Deacons, who trail the Seminoles 34-7 at halftime.
As long as Griffin doesn’t Avada Kedavra anyone in the process, he should be fine.