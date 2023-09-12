Robert Griffin III Claims Jets Won’t Sign Him, Or Colin Kaepernick, After Aaron Rodgers’ Injury Because They’d Be A ‘Distraction’

Videos by OutKick

Former NFL quarterback turned ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III wasted no time at all promoting both himself – and of course Colin Kaepernick – as viable signal callers the New York Jets could look to sign following Aaron Rodgers’ early exit against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

RGIII didn’t even have the decency to wait for Rodgers’ official diagnosis – a season-ending torn Achilles – to be announced before blowing smoke.

Griffin III joined the awkwardly crowded desk of ‘Get Up’ on ESPN on Tuesday morning to try and subtly throw his name into the hat of quarterbacks the Jets could look to pick up. He mentioned himself, Carson Wentz, Cam Newton, and Kaepernick, before explaining that the franchise won’t end up signing them, not because of their talent level, but because they’re all “distractions.”

“It’s not that we can’t play the game anymore, it’s that we’re a big distraction if you bring us in,” Griffin III said. “I had a general manager tell me this offseason ‘Hey man, I know you can still play, you look like you can still play, but if we bring you in it’s going to be a distraction for our starting quarterback.”

Robert Griffin III hasn’t thrown a pass in the NFL since 2020. Colin Kaepernick has been out of the league since 2016. For RG3 to even mention the idea that the Jets could go out and sign them to compete with Zach Wilson – who did have a winning record as a QB last season – is beyond laughable.

Griffin III taking a page out of Jemel Hill’s playbook and still sipping the Kaepernick Kool-Aid should be a shock to absolutely no one.

