Aaron Rodgers’ Season Officially Over As MRI Confirms Torn Achilles, Career Outlook Uncertain

Videos by OutKick

A nightmare has come to life for the New York Jets. Aaron Rodgers will miss the remainder of his inaugural season with the franchise after tearing his Achilles on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the breaking news and also hinted at the fact that this could be the end of the future Hall-of-Famer’s NFL career.

An MRI confirmed today that Aaron Rodgers officially tore his Achilles on the fourth play of his Jets’ career. Rodgers’ season now, officially, is over. There already are questions about whether his Hall-of-Fame career is, too. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2023

The injury occurred on just the fourth play of the Jets’ opening drive against the Bills. Rodgers was sacked by Buffalo defensive end Leonard Floyd, and despite efforts to get back on his feet, the former Packer sat back on the turf before being helped off the field.

After a brief stop in the injury tint on the New York sideline, Rodgers jumped on the back of a cart and was taken back to the locker room for further observation. Reports indicated the initial x-rays came back negative, but further testing on Tuesday morning showed that he had, in fact, torn his Achilles.

New York head coach Robert Saleh was already preparing for the worst-case news after the Jets’ come-from-behind win.

“MRI’s probably going to confirm what we think,” Saleh said after the game. “So prayers tonight but it’s not good.”

Rodgers threw just one pass for the Jets on Monday night – a throw out of bounds to avoid a sack – before going down with injury.