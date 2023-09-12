Aaron Rodgers Faces Season-Ending Achilles Injury As Jets Head Toward Uncertainty Of Lost Season

Videos by OutKick

If this is how it ends for Aaron Rodgers then Duane Brown offered the perfect thought about how that feels for the quarterback and for the New York Jets.

“It sucks, man,” Brown said while standing at his locker stall just before midnight Tuesday morning. “I’ve got all the respect and love for him. I don’t know the extent of the injury. But I just hate not seeing him out there.”

Rodgers suffered what the Jets believe is a season-ending Achilles injury. It happened on the first offensive series of the first game of Rodgers’ New York Jets career.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 11: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets sacked by defensive end Leonard Floyd #56 of the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter of the NFL game at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers Likely Out For Year

The injury happened in a moment that at once requires study and begs you to avert your eyes.

Rodgers was sacked by Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd whom Brown had tried to cut block as the play-call demanded.

But rather than get rid of the football quickly so he wouldn’t be hit, Rodgers held it and tried to make a play. He couldn’t and Floyd rode him to the turf. The problem then became obvious.

Rodgers tried to stand after the Achilles seemingly rolled up his left calf. Then, recognizing a problem, he sat on the turf and waited for help.

And in that moment all we expected of this NFL season was changing.

“MRI’s probably going to confirm what we think,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “So prayers tonight but it’s not good.”

The MRI is scheduled for Tuesday. And if it confirms what everyone already believes is true, the balance of power shifts in the AFC East.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 11: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets is helped off the field after an injury during the first quarter of the NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

No Rodgers Leaves Jets With Little Chance

The Jets suddenly aren’t so compelling.

And the future of a four-time MVP comes into question.

“It wasn’t ideal for anyone to see him down on the ground that long,” Alijah Vera-Tucker said. “He kind of knew what had happened. Seeing him coming off the field definitely hurt us.”

It definitely hurt Brown. The proud 38-year-old left tackle carried out his assignment as the play was designed. But because it was his guy that hit Rodgers, the former Pro Bowl player felt some responsibility for what just happened.

Brown, it should be clarified, bears no such responsibility for the fate of a tendon that can snap without provocation. But that doesn’t ease his heartache.

“I reached out to him at halftime,” Brown said. “I told him I love him.”

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 19: Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on August 19, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers won 13-6. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Robert Saleh Knew When He Saw Rodgers

Saleh said he knew the situation wasn’t good when Rodgers went to his knees before he sat down.

“I saw the look on Aaron’s face,” Saleh said.

The reaction among social media general managers is for the Jets to immediately call Tom Brady and get him to come out of retirement.

“Hey, Tom, come win a third Super Bowl with a third different team,” could be the pitch.

Saleh said the Jets instead will take the more orthodox approach of turning over the offense to backup Zach Wilson. Wilson, you’ll recall, is the quarterback the Jets benched last year and then replaced with Rodgers this year.

“He’s the guy,” Saleh said.

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 18: New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (19) looks to pass during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

List Of Possible QB Additions

The Jets will need a backup to Wilson. And the list of candidates is a who’s who of players that aren’t going to be mistaken for Earl Morrall ready to salvage a season.

Carson Wentz is available. So is Joe Flacco, who has been campaigning for a job. Matt Ryan is out there, too, as is Nick Foles.

None are as good as Rodgers. None might be appreciably better than Wilson.

So the question is now what becomes of a season that began Monday evening with so much promise and lofty expectations?

The Jets, amazingly and perhaps predictably, still think they can compete and maintain some kind of relevance.

“Always,” Saleh said. “You’re always trying to win every game, get as far as you can, and win a championship.”

That hopeful tone was echoed throughout the club’s postgame locker room.

“Our confidence level I think is very high,” Vera-Tucker said. “We know the type of guys we have on this team … We’ll play with the roster we have and compete with anybody.”

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 11: Wide receiver Xavier Gipson #82 of the New York Jets scores the game winning touchdown on a 65-yard punt return during the overtime quarter of the NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Jets Still Have Playmakers But Are Flawed

It’s a noble sentiment. But, no

Sorry.

The Jets are no longer a championship contender.

It just isn’t happening despite a great defense that this game collected three interceptions and a fumble recovery at the expense of Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen.

It’s not in the cards regardless of how dynamic running back Breece Hall is as he returns from knee surgery. Hall rushed for 127 yards on 10 carries in his first game back from that surgery.

Even with Hall and receiver Garrett Wilson, last year’s offensive rookie of the year, and that stifling defense, with stars Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner, the Jets are going to be a devastatingly flawed team without Rodgers.

Because that’s what teams lacking an outstanding quarterback are.

So the hope in New York now has to rest on the working of miracles. Perhaps Rodgers turns out to be fine, despite all dire reports. Or perhaps Wilson suddenly matures and becomes a great field general and accurate passer.

One is nearly impossible and the other one is going to require Rodgers being fitted with a new leg. That’s right, I have no expectation Wilson can lead a team to the postseason, much less postseason success.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 11: Quarterback Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets prepares to snap the football during the fourth quarter of the NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Zach Wilson Replaces Aaron Rodgers

The Jets think that’s not right.

“I definitely seen a different Zach when he came in the huddle,” Vera-Tucker said of the moment Wilson replaced Rodgers. “He was cool, calm and collected. He was taking control.”

But this is where I resort to the Anchorman moment when Ron Burgundy simply says, “I don’t believe you.”

This isn’t hating. This is having functioning eyeballs. Those see uncertain days this season and perhaps even beyond for the Jets and Rodgers.

Rodgers, you must remember, said multiple times his New York tenure wasn’t going to be a one-and-done experience. He planned to play this year and next year, and then think about 2025.

But he’s going to be 40 years old in December. And he may just be regaining use of his leg and ankle by then.

It could be as little as six months before he returns to relatively good health. But being fully ready to play like a four-time MVP could also bleed into next season.

And it’s going to require a lot of work. A lot of sacrifice.

Is renaissance man Rodgers, who loves to travel and enjoy his offseason, going to put himself through the extreme rehabilitation necessary to play again? That question is one only he can answer.

The response will measure his commitment to continuing a career he was nearly ready to end last offseason. So, yes, Duane Brown was right.

This situation sucks.

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero