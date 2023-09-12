Jemele Hill Foolishly Suggests The Jets Sign Colin Kaepernick

Videos by OutKick
Jemele Hill wasted no time before using Aaron Rodgers’ injury to insert Colin Kaepernick into the situation.
Rodgers suffered what’s believed to have suffered an Achilles tendon injury Monday night during the week one Jets/Bills matchup.
It’s very likely Rodgers has played his last snap of the season for the Jets, but fans shouldn’t panic. Jemele Hill is here to help.
Colin Kaepernick to the Jets?
She wants the Jets to sign Colin Kaepernick, who was responsible for the national anthem protests that took the league by storm.
Yes, her grand plan to replace one of the greatest QBs in NFL history is for the Jets to sign a guy who last played in 2016.
Barack Obama was the President during Kaepernick’s final season with the 49ers. Yeah, super smart idea to have a guy who hasn’t played in years lead the Jets. Makes sense.
Jemele Hill’s Colin Kaepernick is just a cry for attention.
Jemele Hill knows damn well there’s absolutely no chance at all an NFL team will sign Colin Kaepernick.
Was there perhaps a small window for him to return to the league several years ago? Perhaps, but no QB is coming back after six seasons out of the league and signing a new deal. It’s just not going to happen.
It’s not realistic at all. Of course, Jemele Hill knows that. She just doesn’t care. The former ESPN talent just wants the attention, and she got it.
Kaepernick’s problems don’t out-weigh his talents.
The main reason Colin Kaepernick will never play in the NFL again is pretty simple. His talents are worth the distractions that come with him.
His play dropped off a cliff towards the end of his career, and there was a time when he lost the starting job with the 49ers. Off the field, he was a disaster and seemed to take great pleasure in trashing America as a terrible country.
Below are some of Kaepernick’s best hits:
- Wore socks depicting cops as pigs.
- Compared cops to slave catchers.
- Claimed they can murder people with impunity and get paid leave.
- Didn’t stand for the anthem.
- Praised Fidel Castro.
- Compared the NFL combine to a slave auction.
What NFL team wants to deal with that headache for a guy who hasn’t played since 2016? The answer is none.
Colin Kaepernick will almost certainly never play in the NFL again. Despite what Jemele Hill and some others might want to believe, he’s not a hero, and they simply can’t make people forget about all of Kaep’s stunts.
One CommentLeave a Reply
“The former ESPN talent just wants the attention, and she got it.” Of course she “got it” guaranteed from Outkick’s “fan boy”.
Outkick is the Official PR / Promotion machine for Jemele Hill and Keith Olbermann … sigh.