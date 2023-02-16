Former MLB Pitcher Rob Dibble Says New MLB Rules Are ‘Idiotic’ And Commissioner Rob Manfred ‘Doesn’t Love Baseball’

Videos by OutKick

Former MLB pitcher Rob Dibble joined Dan Dakich today on OutKick. Dibble didn’t hold back discussing MLB rules changes, and his view of Commissioner Rob Manfred.

“It’s idiotic,” Dibble responded to a question about MLB’s implementation of a pitch clock, and he was just getting started.

“I heard what Theo Epstein said [and] it was idiotic. He’s working for Rob Manfred who doesn’t love baseball the way we do.

“I think the game is fine. You can have analytics, you can have old-school mentality, it all works,” Dibble continued. “But when you start hating on the game and saying ‘we need a pitch clock, we need pitchers to work faster’ you know what’s going to happen? Guys are going to throw less strikes. There’s going to be less action.”

Rob Dibble took a flamethrower to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, saying that baseball needs someone else running the show. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Rob Dibble criticizes MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and says he needs to go

“People who don’t know baseball think the pitchers are taking their time out there,” Dibble said. “They think the batters are taking their time out there. They don’t watch baseball.

“The Commissioner has already admitted to ‘I don’t watch baseball, I don’t like baseball, I think the trophy is a hunk of metal.

For what it’s worth, Rob Manfred responded to critics that he doesn’t enjoy the game of baseball.

“Yeah, here’s the problem,” Manfred said in 2022. “When you acknowledge there’s something wrong with the game, that turns you into a hater of baseball.”

But Dibble thinks that ultimately Rob Manfred is not the guy for the job.

“You gotta get a commissioner that understands the game, maybe coached the game, maybe played the game.”

