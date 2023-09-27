Popular Influencer ‘Meatball’ Arrested After Livestreaming Philadelphia Riots, Looting

Videos by OutKick

America’s big cities continue to descend into chaos.

Last night was no different as popular Philadelphia social media influencer “Meatball” was allegedly arrested after livestreaming and encouraging mass looting and riot-like situations in the city that boasts the Liberty Bell and Declaration of Independence. How times have changed.

Meatball, whose real name is Dayjia Blackwell, has over 600,000 followers across her social media accounts under the handle “dayjiamainpage.” She was actively rooting on the mass mayhem that unfortunately once again engulfed one of America’s cities as crime continues to spiral out of control.

At least 100 people were involved in the looting that targeted stores like Apple, Lululemon, Foot Locker and local Philadelphia stores. Many of the rioters were as young as teenagers who have embraced this mob mentality where the police and law don’t matter anymore.

This is exactly what happens when you take the fear or punishment or legal consequences out of the justice system. It starts with small crime and only escalates as people think they can get away with anything. Meanwhile, the law-abiding citizen and small business owner are the ones that suffer.

Law enforcement finally steps in to stop the looting. This was Philly tonight:



‘FREE IPHONES, FREE IPHONES!’

Meatball decided to livestream the entire ordeal, apparently not realizing that when you livestream it not only goes to your followers but also the police as well. As the rioting began trending across social media, Meatball began trending which eventually led to people alerting the police where they were and who was involved.

At one point the looters began rushing the Apple store and stealing the brand new iPhone 15 as well as laptops and more. However, these idiots didn’t realize that the store models are all tracked and essentially USELESS. So when the phones and alarms start buzzing and going off, Meatball starts screaming that “They’re being tracked!” and the looters begin smashing and pouring liquid over them in order to destroy the very cell phones… that they just stole.

WARNING: ALL THESE VIDEOS HAVE INSENSITVE LANGUAGE

What is wrong with people?



In Philadelphia last night, a bunch of people break into an Apple Store and take all of the iPhone 15s.



With sirens blaring, they then run out only to realize that all of the iPhones have been disabled and they may be being tracked.



NO FEAR OF THE LAW

As cops arrived some of the looters began fleeing but a few were able to be stopped. Meatball then starts running over screaming “Don’t touch them!!!” while screaming “everybody record this, record this!”

This is what we’re dealing with these days. A mentality that ANYTHING goes and that anybody do as they please. These people are blatantly destroying, looting and robbing stores and here is Meatball going absolutely hysterical when police try to ya know, actually try and stop them.

I am all about the First Amendment. I am all about holding leaders, police, and citizen’s accountable when breaking the law. Peaceful protests should not only be allowed but encouraged. What happened last night and what we are seeing time and time again in cities like Philly, Chicago, San Francisco, NYC and Los Angeles is not that.

‘EVERYBODY MUST EAT!’

It was only a few months ago when New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez infamously defended shoplifters and looters by saying that many of them were hungry and were put in a position to steal because they needed to feed their families.

In the words of Warner Wolf, “Let’s go to the videotape!”

As you watch videos of the Philly looting, remember what social media influencer Rep. AOC told us:



Well, AOC words have consequences. I don’t think it was just a coincidence that Meatball was screaming last night “Everybody must eat!” as teenagers and others began obliterating clothing stores and more.

Those $150 yoga pants being stolen from Lululemon sure don’t seem like bread and milk to me.

Oh, and don’t start crying and complaining when these stores start leaving big cities. You can’t say you weren’t warned.

‘TELL THE POLICE TO LOCK ME UP…’ WELL, THEY DID

What’s sad and pathetic is that Meatball was not only encouraging others to loot, but was also demanding her viewers sent her money or she would stop livestreaming the outrage. At one point she even says that people need to send money to bail out anyone that gets arrested.

“Tell the police to even lock me up tonight or it’s going to get lit, it’s going to be a movie!” Meatball screams.

Eventually cops respond to one of Meatball’s locations and apprehended her. Right before cops cut off her Instagram livestream, Meatball is seen in her livestream telling cops that she “didn’t do anything wrong!”

How the night started for Ms. Meatball



Vs.



OutKick reached out to Philadelphia police but were unable to confirm if Meatball was ever officially charged with anything or if she still remains in custody.

We will continue to monitor this story. It will be very important and telling if the Philadelphia District Attorney and rogue prosecutors don’t pursue full charges against those involved in last night’s mayhem. When you have utter lawlessness and nothing happens, then I guess it really does go to show “you get what you vote for” and Philadelphia city leaders do not have the citizen’s well-being at heart.